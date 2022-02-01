Santa Clara County’s Vector Control District last week treated mosquito larvae developing north of Mountain View with larvicide.
Vector Control used a helicopter Jan. 26 to treat the Palo Alto flood basin between Byxbee Park and Shoreline Lake with Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis). Bti, a naturally occurring soil bacterium, prevents mosquito larvae from developing into full adults.
Beverly Perez, a spokesperson for the county, said that “when ingested by mosquito larvae, (Bti) produces a toxin in their gut that kills them.” According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bti does not pose any risk to humans, wildlife or water supply.
Why the concern? Winter salt marsh mosquito species can carry Western equine encephalitis, a disease that can infect both humans and horses.
For more information, visit sccvector.org/mosquitoes.