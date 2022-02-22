Purchasing 3,510 acres of land in the foothills above Silicon Valley – land tainted by decades of cement plant and limestone quarry operations – poses a formidable challenge. But Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who has proposed the county buy the site, said it could happen.
“We know this is doable,” Simitian told his fellow supervisors last week. “Just within the last year or so we’ve seen the Dumbarton Quarry transform in a way that’s extraordinary. It, too, was once a great, big hole in the ground. And today, it is providing affordable recreation for working- and middle-class folks. There’s a future here we can and should chart.”
The Board of Supervisors agreed, unanimously approving Simitian’s recommendation at its Feb. 15 meeting to direct county counsel to investigate options for financing and purchasing the Lehigh cement plant and quarry property in the Cupertino hills just south of Los Altos. County administrators are tasked with reporting back to the board within 90 days on options for acquisition and financing, along with outlining advantages and disadvantages of each option.
Mining operations have gone on for more than 80 years, preceding the residential development that has grown around the polluting plant and quarry. Environmental concerns and recent Lehigh plans to expand operations prompted Simitian’s referral to explore the possibility of the county acquiring the land for the purpose of shutting down cement-making operations. Most of the land – 2,656 acres – is in the county’s jurisdiction, with the remaining acreage in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
“We have an opportunity to sit down at the table and say, ‘Let’s chart a future that ultimately on some kind of a timeline involves the cessation of operations there and public acquisition,’” said Simitian, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Cupertino and other cities near the site.
Promising outlook
Conditions are improving for the prospect of such a sale, which Simitian acknowledged could be in the tens of millions of dollars. Although Lehigh officials in 2019 proposed an amendment to their current reclamation plan that allowed for expansion – and sued county officials when met with resistance – the company appears at least willing to talk about a possible sale, Simitian indicated.
At a Feb. 10 press conference announcing his buyout idea, union representatives reported minimal activity at the plant and quarry – a condition that has existed since the outset of the pandemic. Simitian noted expansion plans have been put on hold.
The supervisor indicated Lehigh officials may be willing to cut a deal, even help with the purchase, considering the company is on the hook for the $70 million-plus that will be needed to fill the giant quarry pit and reclaim the land. Lehigh’s current reclamation plan is good through 2032.
Local environmental groups, including the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and the Committee for Green Foothills, endorsed Simitian’s proposal. Environmentalists want the entirety of the land returned to its natural state, but Simitian allowed for the possibility of “modest” housing development to help pay for the acquisition.
Meanwhile, Simitian has scheduled his annual public information meeting on the cement plant and quarry 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 2. The virtual event will offer updates and input from representatives of a host of regional, state and federal agencies charged with monitoring operations. Residents will have the opportunity to submit questions.
To participate, register at sccgov-org.zoom.us/webinar/register.