The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve the purchase of land in Mountain View to develop a 100-unit affordable housing project known as La Avenida Apartments.

“It helps everybody when we’re able to help folks get off the streets,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose district includes Mountain View. “By providing safe, stable and affordable housing, we can help folks get themselves to a better place, and create a sense of community.”

