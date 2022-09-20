The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve the purchase of land in Mountain View to develop a 100-unit affordable housing project known as La Avenida Apartments.
“It helps everybody when we’re able to help folks get off the streets,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose district includes Mountain View. “By providing safe, stable and affordable housing, we can help folks get themselves to a better place, and create a sense of community.”
The county will acquire property located at 1100 La Avenida Avenue in Mountain View, within the North Bayshore Precise Plan, for the housing project. The site is currently developed with two industrial buildings, built in 1980.
Demolition of the existing structures will allow for the construction of a 100-unit, four-story affordable apartment building.
In addition to two manager units, the complex will include seven apartments set aside as Permanent Supportive Housing units to help individuals and families with special needs, 25 apartments for homeless veterans and the remaining 66 apartments for lower-income households, including those with children.
Earlier this year, the city of Mountain View and the county entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to allocate Measure A Affordable Housing Bond funding to advance the development of hundreds of affordable housing units in the city, many with supportive services, through a partnership with the county’s Office of Supportive Housing.
The Measure A funds are available as a result of a 2016 countywide ballot measure. Simitian said he was “pleased to see more of these dollars benefiting North County residents. The need is tremendous in every corner of our county.”
Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez said the city is “proud” to partner with the county and Eden Housing on La Avenida Apartments, which will be among the first Measure A-funded projects completed in city.
“Our MOU with the city is paving the way for the delivery of hundreds of units, and is another great example of government at various levels working collaboratively with good results,” Simitian said. “If we work together in partnership, we can make so much more
