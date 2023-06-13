06_14_23_NEWS_Moody_Road.jpg

No-parking restrictions are in effect along Moody Road near Moody Court in Los Altos Hills after a county resolution June 6.

 Courtesy of County of Santa Clara

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution last week prohibiting parking on Moody Road, located in an unincorporated area adjacent to the town of Los Altos Hills, with the aim to improve road safety for residents.

The board’s action June 6 came in response to a request from residents for parking restrictions on Moody Road near the intersection of Moody Court. County staff determined that establishing a “No Parking” zone from dawn to dusk could improve line of sight and enhance traffic safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on Moody Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.