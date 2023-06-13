The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution last week prohibiting parking on Moody Road, located in an unincorporated area adjacent to the town of Los Altos Hills, with the aim to improve road safety for residents.
The board’s action June 6 came in response to a request from residents for parking restrictions on Moody Road near the intersection of Moody Court. County staff determined that establishing a “No Parking” zone from dawn to dusk could improve line of sight and enhance traffic safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on Moody Road.
The newly implemented restriction will take effect on the south shoulder of Moody Road from 700 feet west of Moody Court to 1,000 feet east of Moody Court.
“This is a simple parking management measure that can literally save lives,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes Los Altos Hills. “At the very least, by improving sight lines, Moody Road will be safer not just for area residents, but also drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.”
Simitian lauded local residents, who, he said, “saw a pattern and spoke up about it.” He added that he was pleased “local residents spoke up, and they were heard.”
Signage denoting the new “No Parking” zone on Moody Road is scheduled for installation this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments