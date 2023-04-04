Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department reported last week that county health-care facilities have not experienced an outbreak of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently classified Candida auris a “serious global health threat” for a few reasons: its drug treatment resistance, as some Candida strains are resistant to all classes of antifungal drugs; the difficulty medical staff have identifying the fungus in regular lab settings, resulting in possible misdiagnosis and illness management; and its infectivity rate, especially in hospitals and nursing homes.
“The County works closely with the state and healthcare partners to respond to emerging infections, including Candida auris,” a county public health department representative stated in an email. “At this time, no cases of Candida auris have been recently reported to the Public Health Department by healthcare facilities in the county, and there are no reports of recent transmission in any facility.”
According to a recent CDC Candida auris infection map, California has the second-highest number of clinical infections in the U.S., 359 total in the past 12 months.
The fungus can cause death and severe infection, including in the bloodstream; more than 1 in 3 patients with an invasive Candida auris infection – such as one in the heart, brain or blood – die as a result. Such infections are most common in health-care facilities.
Candida auris, which is difficult to treat and especially harmful for people with compromised immune systems or those already fighting off another infection, is often treated best when identified early and tended to by an infectious disease specialist, according to the CDC.
Treatments for Candida auris include echinocandin drugs, such as Caspofungin, Anidulafungin and Micafungin, which kill fungi, and more integrative approaches can be taken for drug-resistant strains, CDC officials said.
