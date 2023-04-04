SCC Public Health logo (public domain)

Photo from Wikimedia Commons

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department reported last week that county health-care facilities have not experienced an outbreak of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently classified Candida auris a “serious global health threat” for a few reasons: its drug treatment resistance, as some Candida strains are resistant to all classes of antifungal drugs; the difficulty medical staff have identifying the fungus in regular lab settings, resulting in possible misdiagnosis and illness management; and its infectivity rate, especially in hospitals and nursing homes.

