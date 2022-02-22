Martin Nunez, a former inmate who suffered permanent, debilitating injuries while incarcerated in a Santa Clara County jail, has been awarded $7 million in a settlement agreement with the county.
The Nunez incident is one of three high-profile cases in recent years alleging mistreatment and mishandling of inmates in the county jail, headed by Sheriff Laurie Smith. The 23-year sheriff has been under fire, with a recent vote of “no confidence” from the county Board of Supervisors and Santa Clara County Grand Jury accusations of politically motivated corruption that have put her on trial. A guilty verdict could remove her from office.
Smith has vehemently denied the allegations, alleging staffing issues and bad policy that had wrongly placed mentally ill inmates at the jail.
She has been silent on whether she will seek re-election this year.
The Nunez settlement, made public Feb. 11, stems from a 2019 incident in which the Tracy resident reportedly fell onto a concrete slab in his jail cell at Elmwood Correctional Facility and complained to officers that he could not move his body. Rather than giving Nunez proper medical attention, his January 2021 complaint alleges the officers placed him on his bed “without first stabilizing his spinal cord.” His injuries resulted in paralysis, an inability to communicate and the need for a ventilator.
The $7 million Nunez settlement is in addition to a $3.6 million payout in the 2015 death of inmate Michael Tyree and a settlement in excess of $10 million for serious injuries suffered by inmate Andrew Hogan while in jail in 2018.
Tyree and Hogan were described as mentally ill, and Nunez was said to be suffering from “psychiatric distress” at the time of his incident.
The jail-incident settlements, in addition to allegations of Smith’s political favoritism and lack of transparency, prompted Supervisor Joe Simitian last summer to call on investigations into Smith and the Sheriff’s Office, involving a multitude of oversight agencies, ranging from the grand jury to the California Attorney General’s Office.
The Board of Supervisors approved Simitian’s referral and subsequent call for a vote of “no confidence” in Smith.