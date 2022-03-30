A new Santa Clara County program aims to provide relief to county residents weighed down by expensive, critical prescriptions such as insulin, asthma inhalers and EpiPens.
MedAssist will provide support for “missing middle” individuals – those who have a high enough income to miss out on assistance from programs like Medi-Cal, “but not enough to afford high-quality, market-rate health insurance,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
Simitian first proposed the program in 2020. Eligible individuals and families will receive a monthly check to help cover the cost of critical medications for chronic conditions.
According to county officials, 118,900 adults in the county have diabetes mellitus, 257,000 adults and children have asthma and 21,600 are prescribed epinephrine auto-injectors.
“By helping to pay for prescriptions, MedAssist helps individuals who have diabetes, asthma or severe allergies stay on their medications,” said Nari Singh, director of pharmacy services for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. “Keeping people on their medications improves their health and the community’s overall health outcomes.”
To apply or check availability for the MedAssist program, visit scvmc.org/patients-visitors/services/medassist-program.