Vector Control Drone Deployment

Courtesy of Santa Clara County Vector Control District

Joseph Daviss, agricultural drone pilot for Leading Edge Aerial Technologies, flies a drone during last week’s larvicide deployment.

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District conducted its first mosquito larvicide drone flight last week after the County Board of Supervisors in April approved their use in marshlands and other nonresidential areas to reduce mosquito populations and control the spread of West Nile virus.

According to a May 1 press release, protecting public health is the primary goal of the project, especially for remote locations – though foot traffic may not pass through marshes, mosquitoes born there can travel up to 25 miles from their home as adults.

