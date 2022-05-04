Incremental change over time, a sweeping call to reform or a return to what’s framed as a “law and order” past – those are the options, as laid out by three candidates for the Santa Clara County District Attorney race.
The 103 viewers logged on to an online League of Women Voters forum Friday heard incumbent DA Jeff Rosen position himself as the progressive-yet-reasonable option, saying, “I’m not here to burn it down, I’m here to build it up, and build more bridges” – a seemingly pointed contrast to challenger Sajid Khan’s sweeping calls for reform, which Khan explicitly described as a Black Lives Matter-driven mandate to undo legal practices continuing systemic racism.
Law-and-order challenger Daniel M. Chung repeatedly aired specific examples of alleged improprieties from within the DA’s Office, framing the debate as not just a referendum on values, but also on reforming Rosen’s internal practices as a manager.
The District Attorney’s Office handles all criminal prosecutions in the county, as well as directing criminal investigations and operating the region’s crime laboratories. It’s a complex entity, with more than 600 employees, including nearly 200 prosecutors, and prosecutes more than 40,000 criminal cases each year.
Rosen pointed to accomplishments ranging from writing new laws (including stiffer sentencing for some kinds of sexual assailant, driven by Stanford University student Brock Turner’s light sentence in 2016) to prosecuting hate crimes against Asians and convicting the jail guards who killed a mentally ill inmate.
“Justice comes from a balanced and thoughtful approach,” Rosen said.
Khan, a public defender in Santa Clara County, said that nearly 14 years in county jails, courtrooms and neighborhoods has made him “uniquely qualified” to know what change must come to the DA’s Office, which he described as perpetuating harm through practices including prosecuting children as adults, failing to enforce police accountability after officer-involved shootings, and continuing to pursue the death penalty as recently as 2020. He said the status quo has “failed to keep us collectively and sustainably safe.”
Chung, a career prosecutor running on a platform of public safety and victims' rights, said that as DA he’d prioritize the prosecution of repeat, serious and violent offenders, and that “the revolving door for serious criminals that DA Rosen has created must stop.”
Police, jails, prisons
Asked about the biggest issue facing the DA’s Office, Rosen said the county needed more police officers, noting that the city of San Jose is down 300 officers from previous levels even as its population has grown. He cited a Rand Institute study finding that adding police officers “pays for itself,” as a cost-effective way to reduce violent and property crimes. Khan, in a 180-degree position, said police accountability was his top priority, noting that the community has seen an outpouring of support for true systemic reform since the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
“In the city of San Jose, for example, we’ve had approximately 22 people killed by San Jose police officers in the last five-plus years. The vast majority of them have been people of color, and there have been zero prosecutions of any San Jose police officers for any of those killings,” he said.
“It is critical that we hold police accountable, that we manifest black lives matter in order to cultivate long term sustainable trust in our community and long-term sustainable safety.”
Chung asked listeners, “Do you feel safer today?,” telling the audience that the community has not been safer under DA Rosen, that robbery and rape increased have increased dramatically between 2020 and 2021.
“We are not as safe as we were four, eight, 12 years ago,” he said, before pivoting to discuss what he described as integrity issues in the DA’s Office ranging from sexual relationships with witnesses to withholding evidence and ignoring conflicts of interest.
Khan said that after watching people go to prison for possessing methamphetamine, for failing to meet with a probation officer or for testing positive for marijuana, and seeing disproportionate sentencing, he is a proponent of diversion programs that provide alternatives to jail for some offenders. He said pathways away from conviction, including mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, and parent and caregiver diversion, do something to address the “real generational harm of mass incarceration that has really impacted black and brown people in our communities.”
Rosen pointed to his record as one of only three district attorneys in the state to support narrowing California’s three-strikes law and to support Proposition 47, which reduced crimes related to drug addiction and nonviolent theft to misdemeanors, significantly reducing the prison and jail population.
Chung took a different tack, saying offenders must be held accountable, and described both of his opponents as soft on crime and overly open to considering dismissal of cases. Chung said the county has “one of the weakest DA’s Offices in Northern California,” and that using tools like cash bail will allow the DA to empower victims as well as ensuring public safety. The other two candidates where frostier toward cash bail, with Khan describing it as an inequitable system in which he sees “people being held in our jails not because they’re too risky to be released, but because they’re too poor to get out – and those people are black and Latino people.”
Khan noted that not only do they end up filling the county’s jails, but that in addition to experiencing separation from their families, they also lose jobs and housing and become further destabilized, as well as subjected to forms of plea bargaining that “barter with their freedom.”
Rosen – leading with a jab at Chung’s personal attacks in violation of the forum’s ground rules – noted that “one of the things about being the District Attorney is following the rules,” before discussing his record on helping write a bill to eliminate cash bail and institute a pre-trial services model.
“We either say somebody is too dangerous and they need to be held without bail," Rosen said, citing examples of recent headline-making arrests, "But otherwise they can be released – bail is not a condition of that – an ankle monitor, restraining order, other methods can keep people safe,” Rosen said.
Khan said he wanted to “rethink” how we police our communities, noting that investigating crime and bringing that information to the DA’s Office is the best use of a police officer, and that social work, homelessness support and mental health interventions would be best handled by specialists in those fields.
“We can make our community safer by utilizing police officers but utilizing other services as well,” he said.
Rosen pointedly claimed that Khan had called for “firing all the police officers in San Jose” in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder, and he said his own takeaway was the need to “redouble our efforts to reform the criminal justice system to make it more fair and make sure that we’re holding police officers accountable when they break the law.”
Chung was blunt with another diverging opinion, saying that police officers won’t support a DA who doesn’t prosecute resisting-arrest cases.
“Defunding police is the worst idea ever. We are seeing the disastrous effects of defunding,” he said, arguing that Santa Clara County needs a well-funded police force that is “out in our community and cares about our community.”
Critiques of DA’s Office
Repeated sparring in violation of the ground rules drew increasingly strident rebukes from the LWV moderator throughout the evening – personal attacks on each other were banned at the outset, under the theory that the forum’s format did not allow for rebuttals. The candidates had a mixed outcome when it came to meeting that mandate, with Chung repeatedly citing specific allegations against DA Rosen and experiences he had had as an attorney in that office that he described as unprofessional and discriminatory.
Chung said his slogan, “Restoring Justice,” referred explicitly to the belief that “we need to be tougher on crime,” and that while “it’s easy to talk about social justice issues or reform or crime in the abstract,” everyday people in the region feel like the DA’s Office “doesn’t have integrity, doesn’t have competence, doesn’t have compassion.”
Chung critiqued the DA for having an all-white leadership team, and said that when he tried to stand up for Asians who were being victimized by hate crimes in Santa Clara County, “the response from this office was to remove me from my positions, to try to push me out of my office and to try to silence me.”
Khan’s critique was more systemic, asserting that current practices like coerced plea bargains perpetuate mass incarceration and continuing harm to the community. He said that from his unique vantage point, he’s able to see the new directions that could allow the DA to achieve “long-term, sustainable justice, safety and dignity for all of our people.”
“We need to zoom out and start addressing the root causes of harm on the front end,” he said toward the end of the evening during a response about combating gun violence. “We need to address the mental health needs, substance abuse addiction and healing trauma so we can prevent harm from happening – as opposed to simply punishing it when it happens. If we’re invested in solving harm and preventing harm, we can do so much more”
Rosen pointed to his track record of collaborative new policies and procedures and said he has sustained a good relationship with law enforcement while also leading reforms over time.
“I have tried, myself, more jury trials than both of the people running against me combined,” Rosen said, connecting that experience to initiatives during his tenure such as testing rape kits faster than any other jurisdiction, investigating claims of wrongful conviction, treating drug possession as a health issue rather than a crime and considering the collateral social consequences of a conviction.