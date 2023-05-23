An 85-unit affordable housing complex is set for construction in Mountain View after the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors allocated $31.1 million toward three housing projects May 16.
The county also plans to help fund an additional 108 rental units and four for-sale homes in Santa Clara and San Jose, respectively.
Up to $18 million will be dedicated to the prospective Mountain View project, located at 1265 Montecito Ave.
Units will range in size from studios to three-bedrooms. The development, set for construction in early 2024, will feature 42 units for families with special needs and those actively experiencing homelessness, 42 units for households with incomes totaling 50% of the area median and one manager’s unit.
The units, according to a county press release, will be built with environmental sustainability in mind, with features including solar panels, all-electric amenities and electric vehicle charging stations. The building will also feature courtyards, an amenities space, a ground-level parking garage and an 85-rack bike storage room. The developer is Charities Housing Development Corp., a county partner in addressing housing needs.
The Mountain View City Council committed $16 million in funding for the project, waived impact fee waivers and approved land-use entitlement for the Montecito location in December 2022. The city also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the county last year to increase funding for housing in Mountain View.
“This is a terrific project that addresses several affordable housing needs, including many larger units for families and units for the unhoused,” Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks said. “This project traces its roots to 2017, when the city of Mountain View adopted its first five-year affordable housing strategy, which identified a goal of 200 rapid rehousing/permanent supportive housing units. Our efforts also paved the way for the MOU partnership with the county and pipeline projects, including
Simitian lauded the partnership with Mountain View, noting that it will serve to create more housing opportunities for low-income families and decrease housing disparities.
“I have to say, when we first entered into a formal collaboration with Mountain View through the MOU, I didn’t fully appreciate the magnitude of the commitment. But Montecito is now the fourth project we’ve moved forward under the MOU framework,” he said. “I’m pleased to see these dollars being put to good use in the north part of our county to provide affordable housing for our most vulnerable community members. We can do so much more when we partner together this way.”
The $31.1 million for the three projects is just a portion of the $950 million allotted to the county by the Measure A Affordable Housing Bond, which voters passed in 2016.
“Our board has now approved 50 Measure A-funded projects,” Simitian said. “They’re helping residents in Mountain View and throughout the county who are struggling to make ends meet continue to call this place home. These investments mean more families and community members have a safe and stable place in our county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments