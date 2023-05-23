MV city council

Town Crier File Photo

An 85-unit affordable housing complex is set for construction in Mountain View after the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors allocated $31.1 million toward three housing projects May 16.

The county also plans to help fund an additional 108 rental units and four for-sale homes in Santa Clara and San Jose, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.