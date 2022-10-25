eshookumar.jpg

Read the Town Crier Editorial board's endorsement for this race here.

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo faces the most serious challenger of her career in the race for the newly drawn 16th Congressional District seat, which covers a large portion of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Her opponent, Saratoga City Councilmember Rishi Kumar, also a Democrat, has a clearly drawn platform, alleging Eshoo has ties to the pharmaceutical industry and has been ineffective in her 30 years in office.

