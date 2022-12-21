Politics lurked in the background of last week’s Los Altos City Council meeting.
Behind the platitudes among council members during appointments of the new mayor and vice mayor were private debates over members’ selections – or lack thereof – to various government committees that require council representation.
Jonathan Weinberg, appointed the new vice mayor for 2023, was selected by Los Altos council members Nov. 29 to serve as a North County Cities Group alternate on the regional Valley Transportation Authority board. But the VTA board amended its protocol to allow the current alternate member – in this case, Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng – an opportunity to retain the position for another two years. Lee Eng opted to continue, prompting the question of whether there was a violation of council norms by overriding the city council’s choice.
Weinberg declined to comment publicly on the matter. Lee Eng could not be reached for comment.
In a second issue, a letter from resident Roberta Phillips – an ally of Lee Eng’s – openly questioned why Lee Eng was appointed to only one committee among 28 available committee assignments. Phillips accused new mayor Sally Meadows, in charge of committee selections, of marginalizing Lee Eng’s authority and even cited racism.
“Lee Eng’s six years on council and 20 years in community service gives her the knowledge and experience to serve on county and regional boards as she has done successfully for so many years,” Phillips wrote. “So why is Meadows discriminating against our only Asian minority council member?”
“Completely uncalled for and untrue,” Meadows told the Town Crier last week, refuting the accusations.
Although appointed to the one regional committee, Meadows noted that Lee Eng has been selected for two city-schools committees, as well as serving as the council representative for the city’s senior and youth commissions.
Regionally, she is serving on the Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority Governing Board as well as in her alternate role on the VTA board.
The only hint of any controversy at the Dec. 13 council meeting was a request from Phillips to pull a consent calendar agenda item regarding council commission and committee assignments for discussion. Consent calendar items are approved without council comment. In accordance with a previous council arrangement, the item will be scheduled for the council’s first meeting of the new year, Jan. 10.
The council also pulled a consent calendar item at Phillips’ request involving a $250,690 expenditure for Noll & Tam Architects, the firm behind the new Los Altos Community Center design, to prepare design and construction documents for the new Emergency Operations Center to operate out of the community center facilities. Phillips noted that any request exceeding $100,000 must go through a bidding process.
Art Whipple and Harry Guy, two longtime emergency preparedness volunteers, suggested the approval go forward because of Noll & Tam’s knowledge of the community center and because the Emergency Operations Center had already suffered delays.
The city initially approved funding for a new stand-alone building to serve as its new Emergency Operations Center. But City Manager Gabriel Engeland suggested the community center could also serve as an emergency center – saving more than $4.5 million in the process. The additional work needed involves adding an emergency power supply to the facility.
The pulled item will be up for discussion at the council’s Jan. 10 meeting.
