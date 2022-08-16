Particular Electric Vehicle Charging Station at home.

In addition to banning the installation of gas appliances in new buildings, the Los Altos Environmental Commission’s proposed reach codes would update requirements for electric vehicle charging spaces in new homes, hotels and multifamily housing projects. 

 Adobe Stock/ BASILICO STUDIO STOCK

Although eager to update Los Altos’ reach codes, the city’s Environmental Commission has yet to make a formal recommendation to push toward electrification of existing buildings.

Commissioners voted on the recommendations they will make to the city council on updating reach codes, expiring in January, at their meeting Aug. 8. They opted to maintain provisions in the city’s current code, adopted in 2020, with a few additions.

