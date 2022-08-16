Although eager to update Los Altos’ reach codes, the city’s Environmental Commission has yet to make a formal recommendation to push toward electrification of existing buildings.
Commissioners voted on the recommendations they will make to the city council on updating reach codes, expiring in January, at their meeting Aug. 8. They opted to maintain provisions in the city’s current code, adopted in 2020, with a few additions.
“We need to advance electrification of existing buildings … but it’s better to take a measured and planned approach than just going ahead with it,” Commissioner Don Weiden, who also served on the subcommittee for reach codes, told the Town Crier.
Reach codes, so called because they reach beyond the requirements of state law, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by mandating that electric appliances be used in place of gas heat pumps, cooktops, water heaters and other devices.
The commission reviewed three categories of the reach codes’ policy: electrification in new construction, electric vehicle infrastructure and electrification in existing buildings, triggered by renovation and/or an appliance breaking.
In the first two categories, the commission opted mostly to retain the current policy. One critical change: The commission recommended that gas stoves and cooktops no longer be allowed in new buildings. The commission also recommended that the city ban extend to gas lines that fuel outdoor appliances like pool heaters.
In the case of home renovations or appliance replacement, however, the commission delayed any changes until 2024.
Weiden said the delay will allow the commission to work with the sustainability coordinator the city plans to hire and allow time for city officials to consider funding options available through new state and federal legislation. Both the California budget and the federal Inflation Reduction Act include incentives to increase electric vehicle use and reduce fossil fuel use.
“I’m pleased to see some progress being made, and we’ll wait and see as those programs go into effect,” Weiden said.
With extra time to consider how to expedite the electrification of existing buildings, the commission is conducting a survey of residents and working to “make sure that there’s more awareness in the community,” Weiden said.
Development services director Nick Zornes, who will collaborate with environmental services and utilities director Aida Ferman, told the Town Crier that no matter what the commission recommends, developing a policy will require extensive public outreach. After that, the commission will have to make a formal recommendation, according to Zornes.
Zornes said it’s important to remember that the city isn’t obligated by law to update new reach codes, because they already exceed the requirements of state law.
“Realistically the city staff and the city council wouldn’t actively allow (the reach codes) to expire unless they want them to expire,” he added.
Zornes added that he expects the reach codes to come before the council sometime in September.
