Members of the Los Altos Planning Commission voted Thursday to delay recommending approval of a five-story, 47-unit condominium project on El Camino Real pending changes to the building design and mix of affordable housing units.
Commissioners tabled a proposal from longtime Los Altos residents Angela and Gregory Galatolo to build the nearly 54-foot-tall, 28,562-square-foot project at 4350 El Camino, at the Los Altos Avenue intersection. A long-standing gas station, one of three the couple own, currently sits on the 0.66-acre site.
As proposed, the project comprised 40 for-sale, market-rate condos and seven residences deemed “affordable” at below-market rates. Four of the seven are moderate-income units (for residents making up to $127,100 a year) and three are very-low-income units (for residents making up to $58,000 annually). The unit distribution includes 10 one-bedrooms, 32 two-bedrooms and five three-bedrooms.
The project would require demolition of the service station structures and removal of underground fuel and oil storage tanks.
City staff had recommended denying the project based on its failure to meet objective design standards as well as the developers asking for more than what density bonus concessions allow.
Height was a concern for some nearby residents. Don Gardner called it a “skyscraper” and “disconcerting to put in front of three-story buildings.”
But Angela Galatolo pointed to other buildings of similar height in the area, two of which are taller than hers. She said her project is a gateway location providing “the most effective transition in density and height from the intense El Camino corridor to nearby low-density, single-family (homes). Next to her proposed project are two- and three-story buildings that buffer single-level housing.
Height appeared less of a concern for the commission majority than their view that the building should conform to the city’s objective design standards. Commission chairwoman Shelley Doran questioned the mix of affordable units on the first floor and the more expensive market-rate units on the fifth floor, separating the “haves” from the “have-nots.”
Commissioner Richard Roche wondered about what he saw as a lack of guest parking for the complex, which would include two levels of underground parking. But Galatolo contended her project exceeded the city’s parking requirements. She agreed to the commission’s direction on design changes and adjustments to the affordable housing unit mix.
The commission’s action last week means the project will return to the commission for further review. Commissioner Susan Mensinger wants the commission to “do our jobs” before forwarding the proposal to the council.