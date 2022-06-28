Residents have a window of opportunity to weigh in on Los Altos’ new draft housing element, a document that outlines future housing needs and how to meet those needs.
City officials announced June 22 the draft is available for review online at losaltoshousing.org. Residents have until July 24 to provide comments.
According to Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, residents will have additional opportunities to offer feedback at the Planning Commission’s July 7 meeting and at the July 12 city council meeting. The meetings will include commissioners and council members providing input, as well as residents providing written or verbal comments to the commission and/or council.
The draft document includes the context and purpose behind the housing element, projected housing needs, potential resources, and goals, policies and programs. Cities are required to submit housing elements in the interests of providing their fair share of housing available to a wide range of ages, abilities and incomes.
Chief among the goals is “promoting new housing construction” to meet Regional Housing Needs Allocation requirements set by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the Association of Bay Area Governments. Los Altos is expected to provide conditions for development of 1,958 new units – 1,115 of them deemed below market rate – by 2031.
Other goals include: removing constraints to housing
development; creating housing opportunities for those with special needs; improving the existing housing stock; and promoting fair housing access. Options for generating more housing include zoning changes to some areas and identifying locations where potential new housing could go.
Among the highlights of the draft document, Los Altos is currently short of its moderate-income housing quota by 52 units, and rezoning is recommended. Higher-density housing also is recommended for the city’s commercial areas, and housing is being encouraged in districts zoned for office use.
Public feedback offered thus far is incorporated in the draft document, collected via various pop-up events, focus group meetings and mailers.
Among the comments: not enough housing being built in the city; prioritize housing in areas that have transit, are walkable and have access to services; offer available housing for essential workers such as firefighters and teachers; offer more housing for seniors and those with special needs; preserve small-town character while accommodating growth; address concerns about commercial areas converted to residential; allow quicker approval of accessory dwelling units; and include planning for infrastructure along with the new housing.
After the 30-day public comment period, city officials will incorporate feedback into the draft before sending it to the HCD. The state agency, in charge of overseeing housing elements for all cities, will provide a response after 90 days, with subsequent 60-day review periods as the city continues to modify its document.
The city council is expected to sign off on a final document by December, with the next eight-year housing element cycle set to begin after Jan. 31. However, city and state officials can continue to tweak the document until the May 31 deadline for certification.
