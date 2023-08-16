Traffic was halted at the intersection of Foothill Expressway and Main Street due to a vehicle collision at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance due to injuries that included "abrasions," according to Los Altos Police lieutenant Liz Checke. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.
A white Toyota was heading southeast on Foothill Expressway when a red Hyundai heading northwest-bound attempted to make a left onto Main Street heading toward University Avenue. One party is assumed to have run a red light, but Checke said that LAPD is still investigating whether it was the Toyota or the Hyundai.
(1) comment
"The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed." Um, which one was the "other vehicle"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments