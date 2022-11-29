If November felt chillier than you remembered, it wasn’t your imagination – the Bay Area has been seeing lower than typical temperatures for the past month, and forecasts predict that trend will become only more pronounced over the next few days.
November lows typically hover just over 40 F for the Los Altos area but this year have been dipping into the 30s. Weather forecasts suggest the cold snap might get colder late this week, with rain showers, nighttime lows in the high 30s, and daytime highs not creeping above the mid 50s on many days.
Although rainfall hasn’t set any records this year, moist weather this autumn led to an early ski season as well as perhaps heading off autumnal fires. Ski resorts in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains are partially open, but with limited trails and base depths of 10-30 inches.
Combined with rainfall, the cold snap spells a likely end to this year’s fire season, at least locally. California saw a gentler 2022 than anticipated, both in terms of smoky days and in acres burned. There were 900 fewer fires in the state than last year. In 2021, approximately 2.5 million acres had burned across the state by November – this year, it has been closer to 362,000 acres.
Fire season can stretch into fall – the 2018 Camp Fire occurred Nov. 5 – but this year’s earlier-than-typical rains led to a low enough burn index that Station 8, based in Foothills Park, officially ended its season early, at the end of October, according to Denise Gluhan, community outreach and risk reduction manager for the Los Altos Hills County Fire District. That’s good news for this year, but California is increasingly trending toward a year-round fire season.
“The storms are beneficial, but these climate variations are still pretty worrisome,” she said. “Last year we had a powerful trough that dumped a lot of rain in California in October and December, and then experienced the driest January through April on record.”
The “burn index” that rates wildfire risk weighs temperature, humidity and fuel moisture – how much water is left in vegetation, ranging from quick-dry grasses to damp-holding trees. Higher humidity, lower summer temperature spikes and limited wind storms or lightning strikes meant that Northern California had it comparatively easy this year.
Human communities can control vegetation and remove other wildfire fuels, but have no control over weather, topography or aspect – which means that each year’s wildfire outcome can tip based on unpredictable atmospheric events. Los Altos Hills benefits from its eastern aspect – perched on the western side of Santa Clara Valley – which means it spends less time being sunbaked each afternoon, leading to cooler conditions than in south and east San Jose. That shading helps reduce fire behavior. But diligent mitigation efforts locally and statewide – driven in part by anxiety spurred by the vast series of fires in recent years – also may have contributed to this year’s good outcome.
Gluhan observed that emergency preparedness is “current-event driven,” meaning that neighborhoods often mobilize when a news-making event brings readiness to top of mind. Her role, and that of other local agencies, is to try to keep public awareness and interest heightened enough to mitigate fire risks even when fatal fires haven’t recently swept through the region. Removing dead vegetation in May, at the end of the growing season, can ready properties for dry, hot weather with high burn indexes or the red-flag warnings that signal fire-spreading winds in the forecast.
Projects underway
Los Altos Hills started its latest wildfire prevention project Monday, a vegetation and trash removal effort stretching four miles from the Page Mill Park & Ride along Arastradero Road to Old Adobe Road. The goal is to clear fuel away from one of the town’s main evacuation routes – a roadway likely to be used by residents escaping a wildfire or other disaster – as well as to improve visibility for travel at all times. Trimming woody vegetation and clearing away dead brush can reduce the likelihood of accidental wildfire ignition as well as prevent its spread along the corridor, helping first responders enter/leave the town during an emergency.
Fire threats to Los Altos Hills would likely come up the hill, from the southbound lanes of Interstate 280, or down, from the ridges of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The town has been working with the agencies on its borders – the city of Palo Alto, Hidden Villa, Stanford University and the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District – to create strategic fire breaks where firefighters could make a stand, and to keep evacuation routes open for residents fleeing a blaze. That doesn’t mean stripping an area – trees can provide helpful shade over a fire break – but removing the dead vegetation and dry grasses that create a ladder for fire to climb and spread. To create a full, 100-foot break, the fire district asks residents for permission to work on private parcels that abut strategic roads.
Midpen has been using grant funding to support its wildland fire risk mitigation, which includes vegetation and ecosystem management. Over the past three years, it has partnered with neighboring jurisdictions to evaluate what to do, and how to work across borders to get it done.
Santa Clara County’s FireSafe Council is also updating the larger region’s Wildfire Protection Plan this winter, with five public meetings scheduled with wildfire experts, enabling residents to ask questions and provide input. District 5, which includes the Los Altos area, is set to meet 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Saratoga Community Center, 19655 Allendale Ave.
