Adobe Creek swelled on its path through Redwood Grove during the rains earlier this month, making prime stomping ground for Pathfinders Forest Preschool kids on a visit.

If November felt chillier than you remembered, it wasn’t your imagination – the Bay Area has been seeing lower than typical temperatures for the past month, and forecasts predict that trend will become only more pronounced over the next few days.

November lows typically hover just over 40 F for the Los Altos area but this year have been dipping into the 30s. Weather forecasts suggest the cold snap might get colder late this week, with rain showers, nighttime lows in the high 30s, and daytime highs not creeping above the mid 50s on many days.

