Seniors walked in their respective graduation ceremonies at Los Altos High and Mountain View High Friday, marking the culmination of an especially challenging experience for the Class of 2022.
Following more than a year of unprecedented changes to the operation of schools amid the pandemic, Mountain View Los Altos High School District students returned from remote learning to the classroom last August for full, five-day-a-week in-person instruction. With face masksproviding protection and the availability of vaccines emerging, MVLA students, families and staff celebrated the return to campus.
Members of this year’s graduating class were approaching the end of their sophomore year when the COVID outbreak forced a lockdown in March 2020, with some students returning to hybrid instruction the following spring. Although COVID cases had become milder by the start of the school year last September, the uncertainty of the pandemic impacted students’ lives. The omicron surge last winter and later waves may have wreaked some havoc, but the schools community stayed the course and stood strong.
As in-person instruction resumed, so too did the activities and events beyond the classroom that make the high school years special: sports, choir concerts, musical theater performances, art exhibitions, protests and service projects. And at last week’s commencement ceremonies, seniors acknowledged and collectively celebrated the ways they thrived, or perhaps sometimes just survived, over the past few years.
“Throughout the course of these four years, I watched my peers develop, grow and leave their communities – both on- and off-campus – better than they found them,” said Los Altos High graduate Diya Gupta in her graduation speech Friday. “I watched our students find what they were passionate about and use the time that was lost to lengthen their strides taken this year.”
A total of 555 Los Altos High seniors lined up at Tom Burt Field, and 552 at Mountain View High’s football stadium, a welcome return to their home campuses after last year’s graduation ceremony was held at PayPal Park to allow attendees the space to social distance, and 2020’s ceremony consisted of drive-thru video viewings.
This year, as in ceremonies past, students and leaders saluted the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 in emotional speeches.
“I like to call our grade ‘the lost and found seniors,’” said Los Altos High graduate Serena Gaylord in her commencement speech. “We lost two years of those beautiful and awkward moments that hide in the hallways of Los Altos High School, but we came back and we learned to readapt. We learned impossible things, like how to keep living after loss.”
