The summer sunshine of July makes the inclement weather of March seem like ages ago. For the city of Los Altos and many of its residents, however, the wind and rain storms, while costly, provided valuable lessons in emergency preparedness.
The wild winds of March 14, in particular, resulted in some eye-opening totals in terms of damage and responding manpower.
According to a memorandum presented to the city council last month, police dispatch received 204 storm-related calls for service stemming from traffic collisions, downed trees blocking roadways, trees falling on power lines and vehicles, and downed live wires. Power disruptions affected landline and cellphone service for extended periods. PG&E outages left some residents without power for more than two days.
The March 14 storm impact cost the city more than $50,000 in damages, including $15,000-$18,000 for a gate repair at the city’s Maintenance Service Center on Fremont Avenue, $20,000-$27,000 for tennis court fence replacement at McKenzie Park and $6,000-$8000 for roof repair at the Blach Intermediate School gymnasium. The city has applied for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Among the various problems city workers encountered:
• Traffic signals did not have backup power and remained out citywide.
• The police station lost power and the backup generator failed to turn on initially. The 911 system had limited backup power and was “within minutes of failing,” before a temporary fix was applied, the memorandum stated.
• Two cars along Foothill Expressway were hit by fallen trees, with one person sent to the hospital. A police vehicle was hit by a fallen tree. A fallen tree at Oak Avenue School resulted in minor injuries to a student.
• Ten homes were initially red-tagged after tree damage but later downgraded to yellow (restricted access).
• The Blue Oak pump station, without power, had to be monitored around the clock in the March 14-17 time frame. The city resorted to generator power, then lost that power after running out of fuel.
• In the storm’s aftermath, sewer workers discovered that a contractor had mistakenly paved over sewer and storm drain manhole covers on Berry Avenue, rendering them inaccessible.
• In some cases, residents did not know who was responsible for post-event debris on their properties.
“Some residents left debris on the curb for over a month,” the report said.
• Poor cellphone reception made it difficult to communicate with city staff. Workers discovered that key maintenance equipment was outdated and unreliable, including generators, a backhoe and a loader. The citywide traffic signal blackout meant workers had to assemble makeshift stop signs for every intersection.
City officials determined that the Los Altos Emergency Operations Plan should be updated to improve communications protocol, including holding a kickoff meeting at the beginning of an emergency event that includes all emergency response leads and requiring that all Emergency Operations Center staff have access to one another’s cellphone and home phone numbers.
Action steps in the memorandum included: setting up a group messaging platform for more immediate communication; updating the EOC plan; training all staff on their roles and responsibilities in an EOC response; re-establishing use of a Motorola radio system “until cellular communications is more reliable in Los Altos”; upgrading and replacing equipment needed during emergency events; and installing battery backup systems on city traffic signals.
