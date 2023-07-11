fallen tree march storms

Fallen trees were a common occurrence in the aftermath of powerful winds during March storms.

The summer sunshine of July makes the inclement weather of March seem like ages ago. For the city of Los Altos and many of its residents, however, the wind and rain storms, while costly, provided valuable lessons in emergency preparedness.

The wild winds of March 14, in particular, resulted in some eye-opening totals in terms of damage and responding manpower.

