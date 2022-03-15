The city of Mountain View has taken a proactive approach to hitting its state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers, but some local residents and housing advocates are worried that the efforts still won’t be enough to alleviate the city’s housing crisis.
At the March 8 Mountain View City Council meeting, city staff presented the latest update to the city’s housing element plan – a draft sites inventory.
A site inventory is part of the state’s required process for cities to create a road map for housing development every eight years.
After senior planner Ellen Yau’s presentation, the council listened to public comment and held a nearly three-hour study session on the city’s housing plan. Much of the public comment, as well as the council discussion, centered on the site inventory’s reliance on placing housing along San Antonio Road and El Camino Real, which would require closing many existing businesses to make way for high-density housing developments.
Following feedback from the council, city staff will revise the RHNA site inventory and return for a final study session in June.
The map produced by city staff cited three types of housing projects: “pipeline” sites that feature already-active development projects, including a number in the North Bayshore neighborhood; “opportunity” sites, where residential development by 2031 is feasible; and “rezone” sites, which have a proposed
project that would require rezoning.
There are only a handful of rezone sites, while the corridor on and around El Camino Real, including the Target on Showers Drive and the shopping center that includes World Market, are slated as “opportunity”
sites.
City officials also listed sites to keep in their “back pocket” that would require rezoning in the event additional locations for development need to be identified. Among them are locations specified in the city’s general plan along El Camino Real, at the Mountain View Transit Center and along Moffett Boulevard.
Does the plan
go far enough?
Generally, Mountain View is considered one of the more progressive cities on the Peninsula in terms of housing policy. A Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury Report released last year compared Mountain View’s and Palo Alto’s efforts to meet housing needs, noting that Mountain View “was on a path of meeting its targets (for affordable housing), while Palo Alto was consistently falling short.”
Still, many community stakeholders, including housing activists at Mountain View-based YIMBY and industry group Silicon Valley Leadership Group – which boasts Mountain View’s Google Inc. as a member company – raised concerns about the sites chosen by Mountain View to accommodate housing.
Despite Mountain View’s reputation as being more progressive on housing than many surrounding municipalities, local activist groups contend that the city’s plan doesn’t go far enough to address the area’s housing needs.
Public commenter and Mountain View mobile home owners’ rights activist Alex Brown argued that leaving so many locations out of the site inventory would be akin to sitting on your wallet until your leg goes numb.
“Don’t keep things in your back pocket – use them,”
Brown urged.
Similarly, Marlee Smith of Silicon Valley Leadership Group criticized the city for concentrating too much upzoning in one area while other neighborhoods would remain relatively unchanged.
Resident Salim Damerdji questioned the city’s focus on the El Camino corridor, asking, “Why are 100-plus businesses going to shutter by 2031? I know it’s not easy to put together a good housing element, but it’s even less easy to say goodbye to friends.”
Damerdji added that he grew up in the area and has watched many friends leave because of high housing costs.
Robert Cox, who commented on behalf of the organization Livable Mountain View, said the city put together a good plan and should avoid rezoning as much as possible.
The council took no formal action in the study session but seemed generally positive on the plan.
Council members directed staff to consider adding shopping centers, church sites and government buildings that do not have a historical designation to the site inventory. They also encouraged city staff to apply for the statewide Prohousing Designation Program, which offers incentives to cities that comply with housing element requirements.