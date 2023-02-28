greenhouse emissions

The city of Los Altos received four Institute for Local Government Beacon Program Spotlight awards for its significant and voluntary reductions in greenhouse gas output for the award period covered, 2015-2018.

The awards, bestowed last August, were officially presented to the Environmental Commission during the Jan. 24 Los Altos City Council meeting in the newly reopened council chambers.

