The city of Los Altos received four Institute for Local Government Beacon Program Spotlight awards for its significant and voluntary reductions in greenhouse gas output for the award period covered, 2015-2018.
The awards, bestowed last August, were officially presented to the Environmental Commission during the Jan. 24 Los Altos City Council meeting in the newly reopened council chambers.
The city received platinum-level awards for Agency Greenhouse Gas Reductions and Community Greenhouse Gas Reductions, both at the 40% reduction level, and for Agency Natural Gas Savings at the 30% savings level. The city also earned a silver-level award for Sustainability Best Practices.
The Climate Action Plan adopted by the city council in 2013 targeted a 15% reduction in carbon emissions by 2020, using 2005 as its baseline. The city and community exceeded the target, achieving a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2018.
In March 2022, the council approved the succeeding Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP 2022) to build on the success. CAAP 2022 identifies 15 strategies and 68 actions that will enable the city and community to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.
ILG is the nonprofit affiliate of the California State Association of Counties, the League of California Cities and the California Special Districts Association. It works with local governments, assisting them with complex, real-world issues facing the communities they serve. The Beacon Program, a branch of ILG, recognizes local jurisdictions in California that are voluntarily addressing climate change and promoting more sustainable communities.
