For years, downtown Los Altos merchants and visitors alike have complained about the lack of good lighting, particularly in the parking plazas.
“The streetlights are not really great in the town, and the parking lot lights are really bad,” said Carol Garsten, owner of Nature Gallery on State Street. “In fact, I’ve fallen in that parking lot (behind Nature Gallery) myself. I can’t see because it’s so dark. It’s a liability for the city to not deal with this.”
Ellen Biolsi, who has run Cranberry Scoop on State Street the past 22 years, noted the lights go back to the construction of the parking plazas in the early 1960s.
“I think the parking lots (need better lighting), for sure,” she said.
Biolsi has found problems with streetlights as well. She recalled returning to her car on Second Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. once with a streetlight not working.
“It was pitch black,” she said.
On the other hand, according to Biolsi, she has noticed, and has reported customers complaining about, streetlights that were on during the day.
City and business leaders have discussed lighting over the years, with little actual progress. But that may be changing soon.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland said plans are in the works to bring solar-powered lighting to “select locations” downtown. In addition, the Los Altos City Council is slated soon to discuss the city’s Downtown Vision plan – a blueprint for improving downtown vibrancy. Part of that plan includes increasing “electrification,” he added, which could lead to more and better lighting.
Manny Hernandez, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, said he is awaiting delivery of a single lamp and pole to be installed at Veterans Community Plaza.
“This light will brighten up the somewhat dark areas of that corner,” he said. “The lighting company that I am working with on this purchase specializes in solar street and walkway lights. We will be testing out this solar-powered light and hopefully have some feedback on that system and style to assist in the Downtown Vision as they consider lighting.”
That’s good news to Scott Hunter, executive director of the Los Altos Village Association.
“If it wasn’t for the lights that shine on the flags and the twinkle lights (on trees), it’s a pretty dark place,” he said.
Hunter’s downtown advocacy group decided in 2017 to keep the holiday twinkle lights in trees year-round instead of seasonally.
“You’re going to see a little bit more lighting from the twinkle lights, but even those have run into … an infrastructure problem, an aging infrastructure problem downtown,” he said.
Hunter said infrastructure will be a major focus of the council as it considers implementing the Downtown Vision plan.
“That’s certainly heartening,” he added, “because there are plenty of places that could use new electrical lines.”
“I know that some of our systems are a little antiquated,” said Anthony Carnesecca, the city’s economic development administrator. “So, we will be going to city council … to talk about trying to potentially do some infrastructure improvements downtown, one of which would be potentially electrification.”
Carnesecca equated better lighting with better safety.
“I think from our perspective, we want all visitors, all residents, all businesses to feel safe at all times,” he said. “So, if people aren’t feeling safe, then that’s obviously something we would like to address.”
The problem of uneven concrete in parking plazas, with some concrete upended by tree roots, will require a longer-term solution, Carnesecca noted.
“(Repaving plazas) is on our radar,” he said. “To repave all the plazas, and ultimately bring them up to ADA compliance, is going to take a significant amount of funding. … I think that also gives us kind of a unique scenario now where if we wanted to make electrification or lighting improvements, we can make those adjustments with the pavement as is, where we’re not as protective of trying to make sure that it’s perfect – when you have a beautiful new parking plaza, it’s more difficult because you don’t want to tear it up.”
With the Downtown Vision plan, Carnesecca said it will be city council members making the decision on infrastructure priorities.
“We’re going to present to council, I think the way to think of it is, short-term and longer-term-type (plans),” he said. “It’s going to be a study session where city council can provide feedback. So, they’re going to ultimately determine the framework and timeline of what they foresee as the important improvements or the important implementations of the Downtown Vision.”
