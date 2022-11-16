For years, downtown Los Altos merchants and visitors alike have complained about the lack of good lighting, particularly in the parking plazas.

“The streetlights are not really great in the town, and the parking lot lights are really bad,” said Carol Garsten, owner of Nature Gallery on State Street. “In fact, I’ve fallen in that parking lot (behind Nature Gallery) myself. I can’t see because it’s so dark. It’s a liability for the city to not deal with this.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.