Los Altos City Council members last week approved a 5-foot side-yard setback as a minimum requirement for mechanical devices such as air conditioners, despite concerns that noise impacts have not been adequately addressed.

In a proposal that has already encountered lengthy discussion at two past council meetings, council members Aug. 22 approved the first reading of an ordinance to reflect a major change voted on in a 3-2 decision at the July 11 council meeting. After hearing concerns from some residents, the council majority agreed to reduce the setback to 5 feet.

