Sally Meadows signing

Courtesy of city of Los Altos

Mayor Sally Meadows signs off on Los Altos’ new housing element update, which the city council approved Jan. 24 and submitted to the state.

The city of Los Altos will begin implementing a range of programs to meet a mandated target of 1,958 new housing units by 2031, after approval of a housing element update that met the state’s Jan. 31 deadline.

The city council’s adoption Jan. 24 authorized the city to submit its update – a plan for meeting future housing needs – to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for consideration and certification.

