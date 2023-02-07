Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The city of Los Altos will begin implementing a range of programs to meet a mandated target of 1,958 new housing units by 2031, after approval of a housing element update that met the state’s Jan. 31 deadline.
The city council’s adoption Jan. 24 authorized the city to submit its update – a plan for meeting future housing needs – to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for consideration and certification.
The adopted housing element update subsequently was received by the state Jan. 31. A required review will occur within 60 days.
Pending state approval, Los Altos will maintain eligibility for several state grants, including funds for affordable housing, parks and infrastructure.
“Thanks to a tremendous effort by the consultant team, city staff, various commissions, the city council and, most importantly, Los Altos community members, we developed a process to complete our update and meet the state’s timelines for submission,” Mayor Sally Meadows said.
Meadows added that implementing the new programs is the ongoing work the city has ahead of it.
“I firmly believe that these programs honor Los Altos’ history, are in step with Los Altos today, and represent a welcoming and diverse future for Los Altos tomorrow,” she said.
To help shape Los Altos’ housing strategy, city staff conducted an education and awareness campaign in addition to in-person and virtual engagement opportunities such as focus groups, small-group meetings and community workshops. According to city officials, this allowed the city to identify residents’ values and priorities, which ultimately defined the housing element’s goals of creating diverse, equitable and affordable housing for all income levels.
“With much of the groundwork completed, we are now in a very good position to hit the ground running,” said Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director. “And with the city council having approved the 90-unit, all-affordable housing development at 330 Distel last September, we have a head-start in meeting the city’s goals for this housing element cycle.”
According to Zornes, a next step is to hire a housing manager to oversee affordable housing programs and policies.
The housing element is a state mandate that requires cities and counties to plan for residents’ housing needs at all income levels, with comprehensive updates every eight years.
To view the adopted housing element update and for more information, visit LosAltosHousing.org.
