Shorter versions of speed tables on Cuesta expected to be installed by month’s end.

cuesta drive

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

A work crew removes the speed humps on Cuesta Drive in Los Altos Feb. 13. 

A crew removed the controversial road humps, also known as speed tables, along Cuesta Drive in Los Altos Feb. 13, but the humps are expected to return by the end of the month, according to city spokesperson Sonia Lee.

