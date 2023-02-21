Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Shorter versions of speed tables on Cuesta expected to be installed by month’s end.
A crew removed the controversial road humps, also known as speed tables, along Cuesta Drive in Los Altos Feb. 13, but the humps are expected to return by the end of the month, according to city spokesperson Sonia Lee.
In addition to the humps’ return, motorists can expect speed-check signs and field observations to determine any necessary safety additions, Lee said in an email.
“The current installation is just the speed tables, so the City can conduct field observations and add additional items as needed,” she said. “The City also provided two vehicle speed feedback signs, but the speed sign installation and the stop sign at Cuesta and Arboleda Drive are not yet scheduled.”
The speed humps were initially installed in 2020 on Cuesta between El Monte Avenue and Springer Road to slow speed on the residential cut-through. They were initially installed too low to the ground, enabling cars to travel more than the intended 25 mph slowed speed; the city subsequently adjusted the height and raised the humps too high.
Although some residents opposed the raised speed humps because of potential safety hazards or vehicle damage, fire officials also expressed concern about the height of the humps, which ranged between an estimated 4.25 and 6 inches, as Cuesta is considered an evacuation route for emergency vehicles.
Lee added that the cost of initial installation, repaving and removing the speed humps totaled $120,000; reinstalling the higher speed humps cost $43,500 and last week’s removal was $5,600.
The road humps are part of a speed reduction project that cost the city approximately $530,426; in addition to the more than $120,000 the city already paid for the speed humps, the new humps’ installation will cost $177,460.
Lee didn’t provide an answer when the Town Crier asked if the contractor in charge of the project would face any recourse for the project’s costly improvements.
The specifications for the latest iteration of the humps were determined by city officials in tandem with the fire department, Lee said, and they were green-lit by fire officials.
“SCC Fire was a part of the process,” she noted. “They approved the new design.”
The exact date of the new speed humps’ installation is still unknown, but when construction begins, traffic will be limited to one lane during the work.
