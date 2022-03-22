The Cupertino Union School District is embroiled in controversy over its decision to permanently close two elementary schools – a debate that extended to the Cupertino City Council meeting March 15.
Council members fell short of direct involvement in the dispute by declining to endorse a letter introduced by Vice Mayor Liang Chao that urged the district to reconsider its plan to shutter schools.
The CUSD Board of Education voted 3-2 in October to close Regnart and Meyerholz elementary schools and consolidate Muir in the 2022-2023 school year, citing declining enrollment and the failure to pass a parcel tax last May. The move impacts a swath of Los Altos, which is home to CUSD’s Montclaire Elementary School.
Six months into the transition to close schools and reallocate students, staff and resources, Chao drafted a letter for city council consideration recommending that the CUSD board review its decision.
After 40 minutes of passionate public comment representing both sides of the issue, Chao argued that CUSD officials did not follow the California Department of Education’s best practices for closing schools, and said more time was needed to make an informed decision.
Council members were divided on whether it was their role to intervene in school district business. Councilmember Hung Wei said the declining enrollment numbers are “indisputable” and necessitate school consolidation, while Councilmember Jon Robert Willey agreed with Chao and questioned the CUSD board’s understanding of its obligation to listen to residents.
“I hope they can raise themselves to the level that we hold ourselves to here in terms of listening to the residents and providing as much conversation as is needed,” Willey said.
Ultimately, Chao failed to rally support for her letter, and her motion to direct a subcommittee to draft a letter requesting that the council be notified about such CUSD decisions in the future was not seconded, marking a loss for opponents of the closures.
Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul, who has two children enrolled in the district, encouraged the district to further examine its decision from a “practical perspective.”
“I would tend to strongly encourage a re-examination of the possibilities here, very respectfully. This is not a demand,” Paul said. “We are all one community, and we all want to make sure that our students do well and that our community members are all actualizing to an optimum degree.”
Ongoing dissonance
CUSD, a sprawling district that serves approximately 14,000 K-8 students, primarily encompasses Cupertino but extends to portions of Los Altos, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Saratoga and San Jose.
The decision to close schools has been two years in the making. A Citizens Advisory Committee formed in spring 2020 assessed CUSD’s options for achieving long-term fiscal stability and balancing enrollment among its schools. In October 2020, the committee presented its findings, introducing six potential closure scenarios. Based on community feedback, the district opted to pursue a parcel tax last May to generate additional revenue to avoid closures, but the tax failed to pass.
CUSD has been facing financial difficulties for much longer, however, as enrollment dropped by 4,900 students between 2015 and 2021. Efforts to address the difficulties date back to 2017.
“While the district can appreciate that some community members are disappointed by the closure of the school sites, any suggestion the board’s decision was either hastily made or ill-informed is inaccurate,” said CUSD Superintendent Stacy Yao at last week’s city council meeting. “As the sole elected body entrusted with responsibility for public education in the district, the board understood the gravity of this decision and made it only after years of deliberation and community input, never losing focus on doing what is best for students.”
For over six months, Cupertino parents have fought the decision to close and merge schools, going as far as advocating for the recall of the three CUSD board amid the pandemic. members who voted in favor of closures, Sylvia Leong, Phyllis Vogel and Lori Cunningham. Their effort marks the second organized attempt to recall Cunningham – a Los Altos resident initially targeted for her reluctance to reopen schools amid the pandemic – which comes only one month after the first campaign fell 9,000 signatures short of the 11,000 needed to call a special election.
Opponents of the closures and supporters of the recall claim that CUSD was fiscally irresponsible, that it is false that some CUSD schools are too small to continue operating due to enrollment decline and that the late reopening of CUSD schools during the pandemic in comparison to other local districts drove students to private schools, resulting in an even steeper enrollment decline. They also contend that the decision was made too quickly and that parents’ concerns have gone unaddressed.
Some more salacious claims against individual board members suggest that they purposefully manipulated enrollment in favor of the schools closest to them to save them from the chopping block. A CUSD parent who only identified herself as “Jenny” said at the council meeting that she was skeptical that the board would not sell or rent the closed school sites. According to CUSD’s School Consolidation and Closure FAQ, no school sites will be sold.
Given the diametrically opposed information communicated at public forums on school closures, parents may find it difficult to parse what happened when and which data is correct. In a recent school board meeting, Cunningham even referred to the contents of Chao’s letter as containing “alternative facts,” while the Recall CUSD group has accused the board of making decisions based on incorrect data, demonstrating not just a difference in opinion between the two parties, but dissonance between what both sides claim are facts about the situation at hand.
Read next week’s Schools section for a deeper dive into the legitimacy of claims made by those on each side of this story.