While hanging sparkling ornaments and illuminating a Douglas fir’s branches with colorful blinking lights may be a holiday tradition for some, many wouldn’t expect something so beautiful to become tinder for a blaze.
Justin Stockman, Santa Clara County Fire Department public information officer, cautioned that while Christmas tree-related fires are rare, it doesn’t mean they aren’t destructive.
“Rare is not the same as inconsequential,” he said.
Stockman, who has spent 10-plus years on a fire engine, warned that Christmas trees pose a hazard.
“We worry about Christmas tree fires because of how easily ignitable dry trees are and how quickly the tree is consumed and spreads fire in a home,” he
said.
In 2020, there were 180 home Christmas tree fires in the U.S., according to the draft 2022 Christmas Tree National Fire Protection Association Report. From 2016 to 2020, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home structure fires annually that were reported to have started with the ignition of a Christmas tree.
Although the number of fires related to the holiday tradition only make up less than 0.1% of reported home fires, their frequency related to the short time of year they are present in homes is significant, the report stated.
Christmas tree fires also can be deadly; from 2016 to 2020, on average they caused 11 injuries, two deaths and $12 million in property damage, the national report said.
But the trees don’t spontaneously combust; a spark or excessive heat is needed for fires to start. Of the reported Christmas tree fires, 44% were sparked by electrical distribution and lighting equipment, which led to 47% of reported injuries.
That’s why Stockman emphasized the importance of keeping trees watered and cared for during the holiday season.
Progress has been made in improving fire safety in homes, workplaces and schools over the past 50 years, including smoke alarms and fire-resistant construction, he said. But when a dry tree is present in the home, it sets back a home’s fire safety.
“A dry tree puts many of the gains associated with these improvements at risk, introducing an opportunity for a fire to go from a tiny spark to an engulfed room in less time than it takes to sing ‘White Christmas,’” Stockman said.
Stockman added that flame-lighted candles shouldn’t be left unattended, carbon monoxide and smoke alarms should be installed and tested monthly, and two exits should be identified for every room in a house.
