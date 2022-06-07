The city of Mountain View is holding its foreign-language leadership academy in Mandarin for the first time this year.
The Civic Leadership Academy, which began with a Spanish-language class in 2017, comprises a series of seminars and one-on-one support aimed at helping a cohort of residents learn more about and become more involved in the civic life of Mountain View.
Nancy Ducos, multilingual community outreach program coordinator for the city, said the main goal of the eight-week academy is to help participants “get to know the local government,” and added that it can help create a pipeline for people who might be interested in serving on a city board or commission.
Offering such opportunities is critical, as only approximately 50% of Mountain View’s
residents speak English at home; 19% speak Asian and Pacific Islander languages and 14.6% speak Spanish at home, representing a sizable minority of residents who face a language barrier when engaging with city government.
The academy is more than a networking opportunity like Chamber of Commerce leadership training programs across the country, because it helps build organic in-roads into foreign-language-speaking communities.
“They become ambassadors when they graduate,” Ducos said of program participants. “They are able to go to places that I cannot go myself.”
Engaging diverse communities
Ducos said city’s the housing element process has revealed the success of her efforts to diversify involvement in the city, as she saw more residents from varied backgrounds joining in on meetings.
According to Lei Cheng, who is currently enrolled in the Civic Leadership Academy, the program has been a true learning experience.
She has participated in various events and attended some council meetings before, but the program has helped the five-year Mountain View resident gain a deeper understanding of the city government’s departments and services. She also cited a recent session led by fire department personnel as particularly educational.
“This goes a long way toward helping the Chinese community become engaged and become more integrated into the city,” Cheng said, expressing gratitude to the city.
For Diana Olivares, who completed a previous Spanish-language academy, the program not only helped her learn more about the city, but also more about the people around her.
“It helped me to look over the bubble I was living in,” she said, describing her life surrounded mostly by tech employees like her husband.
Olivares began volunteering at the Day Worker Center, which sparked her interest in getting involved in the community as she saw fellow Latinos struggling with gentrification and rising rent. She met Ducos at an event and eventually enrolled in the Civic Leadership Academy.
The program enabled her to hear from other Latinos, mostly working in labor fields, and understand their struggles, Olivares said.
She noted that she often found that laborers didn’t feel strong enough to speak up, but “the academy gave them the opportunity to empower their words and their opinions.”
Like Ducos suggested, Olivares’ experience in the academy allowed her to reach out to others during the pandemic. Olivares and other members of her class partnered with Santa Clara County to share accurate information in Spanish about the COVID outbreak and learned how to teach disaster preparedness with Listos (which means “ready” in Spanish) California.
Both Cheng and Olivares emphasized that the program has the potential to bring new voices into the public sphere.
“I just think this is going to help Mountain View to be a more diversified and inclusive community in the long run,” Cheng said.
For more information on the program, visit mountainview.gov/depts/manager/multilingual/default.asp.
