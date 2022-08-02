08_03_22_NEWS_cuesta.jpg

A vehicle heading south on Cuesta Drive approaches a speed hump. Plans are afoot to replace the oversized humps with rubberized ones no more than 3 inches high.

 Bruce Barton/Town Crier

The days are numbered for the existing, oversized speed humps along Cuesta Drive in Los Altos – traffic-calming elements that some residents on Cuesta love but others loathe.

The city’s Complete Streets Commission last week unanimously approved a plan to replace the current asphalt humps, rising 4.25 inches or more, with rubberized ones no higher than 3 inches. City staff plans to have the current humps removed and replaced sometime in the fall.

08_03_22_NEWS_cuesta2.jpg

The split-lane speed tables planned for Cuesta Drive are a minimum of 120 feet apart to allow a fire truck to swerve down the street to avoid them in the event of an emergency.

