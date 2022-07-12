The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce will no longer endorse city council candidates after conflict-of-interest allegations arose over the city’s ongoing financial contribution to the organization.
The city of Los Altos has allocated $60,000 annually to the chamber for the past four years, but staff turnover, changes in funding and residents’ questions brought the issue to the forefront recently.
Chamber president Kimberly Mosley told the Town Crier that she and former City Manager Chris Jordan worked out a partnership agreement when she joined the chamber in 2019 to reinvest funds from the city in the nonprofit organization. The previous fall, voters approved a ballot measure to increase the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax, or hotel tax, from 11% to 14%, resulting in an estimated additional $200,000 revenue for the city.
Mosley said she was aware of the ballot measure as she was considering new projects the chamber could take on upon her hiring.
“I approached Chris Jordan … about doing a partnership,” she said.
Mosley said using a portion of the chamber’s increased budget to promote tourism in Los Altos via an annual magazine and other public relations projects seemed like a natural collaboration. The partnership even made its way into the language of the Downtown Vision plan, she added.
The city council approved the deal at the time and again as recently as last December.
Although not a city agency, the chamber plays a key role in promoting Los Altos. It produces the Los Altos Magazine destination guide, available across the city and region, highlighting local businesses and alerting out-of-town visitors to all the city has to offer. As a nonprofit, the chamber relies primarily on membership fees from local businesses to fund its operations.
As the pandemic brought challenges to Los Altos businesses in 2020, current City Manager Gabriel Engeland suggested that the city use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover its usual donation to the chamber. The council approved Engeland’s proposal last December. The only change in this year’s funding request is a move back to the original funding source – revenue from the city’s hotel tax.
Endorsements
The chamber has historically endorsed candidates for city council, raising the question of whether accepting money from the council creates a conflict of interest.
Mosley said the chamber’s board has only endorsed candidates one time since the financial partnership began in 2019, during the November 2020 election.
“This was in the early months of the COVID pandemic, and with all of the challenges that our community faced at the time, any question about endorsements did not occur to me in the midst of the COVID crisis at hand,” she said. “This was not brought to my attention until just recently. In that light, going forward the chamber will simply continue to host a candidate forum where all candidates for city council have the opportunity to present their platforms – but the chamber will not endorse any candidates for city council.”
Mountain View’s chamber as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorse candidates for election; however, many other chambers simply hold a candidate forum or other information-only event.
“I truly value the relationship that the city and the Los Altos chamber share, and likewise I enjoy personally working with our city council members to set priorities and accomplish goals together that are in the best interest of our community,” Mosley said. “I believe that we can accomplish greater things in partnership together, and value my relationships with all council members.”
For the upcoming election cycle, Mosley said the chamber plans to continue with its candidate forums but skip the endorsements.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor has declared her intent to run for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Pete Dailey is also in the running for one of two open seats on the council. Mayor Anita Enander has yet to announce her plans.
Disclosure: Town Crier co-publisher and CEO Dennis Young is chairman of the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
