Members of the Los Altos Hills City Council and Planning Commission last week learned rezoning may be the only option to reach state housing requirements in the town’s next planning period.
Consultant Aaron Barrall, who will lead the project team from Michael Baker International, presented updates and took questions from council members as the town prepares for the next cycle of housing planning. Barrall described the situation of Los Altos Hills as “unique,” given that the town has neither commercial nor industrial land use, while having close proximity to jobs.
The meeting was a first step in preparing the town’s housing element for the 2023-2031 planning cycle. The document must be reviewed and adopted by the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) by the end of January 2023.
State requirements
Throughout the presentation, focus fell on how the town will add the number of housing units required by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) assigned to it. Between 2023 and 2031, Los Altos Hills is required to add 489 total housing units. Of that number, 197 units must be at “low” or “very low” income level. To achieve the RHNA, Barrall said the town will have to emphasize providing multifamily housing.
Additionally, the state added the requirement that housing elements “affirmatively further fair housing” to the mandates for the upcoming housing element cycle. The requirement also asks that cities create measurable goals with timelines to meet fair housing requirements. Council members expect accessory dwelling units to assist in reaching the RHNA quota; however, Barrall said he does not know of any city that has met its goal primarily through ADUs.
“We do expect that the town will have to rezone for some level of multifamily housing, even if the number of ADUs is significant,” he said.
Also new this housing element cycle is the introduction of HCD’s enforcement arm, which will investigate cases of noncompliance with state housing law. The potential consequences are steep, ranging from fines and penalties to the potential loss of local land control in rare cases. If a city fails to meet its RHNA goal, the remainder will carry over to the next housing unit cycle.
Complicated process
Local residents and council members expressed concern about the town’s ability to meet state requirements in the housing plan. With a 304% increase in the number of units to be added and residents’ desire to maintain the semi-rural character of Los Altos Hills, the town faces a complicated process in the effort to dramatically increase its housing supply.
Whether ADUs and State Senate Bill 9 lot splits can count toward the required RHNA units was front of mind for council members. Councilmember Kavita Tankha noted that towns like Los Altos Hills rely on residents to build ADUs to meet RHNA requirements. Barrall said there are ways to incentivize ADU construction, such as fee waivers or relaxed development standards. He restated, however, “the state of California has been pretty wary about cities trying to meet most or all of their RHNA with ADUs.”
Planning Commissioner Jim Waschura said he “guffaw(ed) at the thought” of a 20-unit-per-acre development in Los Altos Hills.
“The word ‘rezoning’ is new for us,” Waschura said.
Planning Commission chair Birgitta Indaco pointed out that many residents already provide housing by renting rooms to Stanford University or Foothill College students; however, room rentals in most cases don’t fit state requirements to be considered a “unit.”
Building new housing also will affect utilities in the region, according to Steve Jordan, Los Altos Hills resident and member of the Purissima Hills Water District Board of Directors.
“We don’t have enough water to handle a substantial increase in the number of houses,” Jordan said, expressing a desire for an estimate of the number of new houses to be added.
He said the water district may need to spend money to acquire new water rights, which may require a vote of its constituents.
One speaker asked, given the continuing state laws, “is it possible to be a city like Los Altos Hills?” Pirnejad closed the meeting by reassuring residents and the council that “as leaders of this town … we’re all in this together,” adding, “we do have some challenges ahead of us and some difficult conversations, to say the least.”
Town officials expect to launch a community survey by the end of the month to begin seeking input, along with hosting community workshops in the months to come.