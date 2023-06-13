06_14_23_NEWS_CHAC_staff.tif

CHAC personnel stand in front of their Mountain View heaquarters. The nonprofit needs new funding to offset a budget deficit.

 Town Crier File Photo

Leaders of the Mountain View-based Community Health Awareness Council are discontinuing clinic services as they grapple with a large budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

The clinic, which has provided mental health counseling to 300-400 clients over the past two years, will go on “hiatus” effective Aug. 1, according to Anne Ehresman, interim executive director. The decision came May 24 after CHAC’s board discussed the budget for 2023-2024. CHAC faces a $750,000 budget deficit as fiscal year 2022-2023 ends.

