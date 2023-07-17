Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees member Gilbert Wong last week sued the district for censuring him for allegedly discriminating against and harassing the president of De Anza College.
Wong filed a complaint in Santa Clara Superior Court against FHDA, Chancellor Judy Miner and fellow trustees Thursday, claiming that the FHDA board violated the Brown Act in the process of censuring him.
The board censured Wong, elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, last March after a conversation he had with Lloyd Holmes the previous December. The talk, which included discussion of a succession plan for the retiring Miner, turned contentious. Holmes, who is Black, accused Wong of offensive, race-related comments. Wong also was accused of violating the Brown Act, the state’s open-meetings law, by allegedly discussing a confidential, closed meeting with Holmes. The allegations triggered a third-party investigation, resulting in a Determination Panel’s March 1 report that prompted the board’s decision to censure Wong.
The comments were allegedly made in relation to Holmes’ skin color. An email from Holmes to Wong obtained by the Mountain View Voice recapped a conversation in which Wong allegedly told Holmes that he “would have been a better fit for Foothill since there are more Whites at Foothill” and that “Asian Americans tend to have issues with folks whose skin is darker than theirs.”
Wong claimed no memory of the conversation, but he publicly apologized to Holmes at a board meeting March 28. However, Wong asserted at the time that the Determination Panel’s recommendations “go far beyond what is reasonable under the circumstances” and that “the actions in this censure are disproportionate to the incident.”
Wong and his legal representation now claim that the FHDA board did not follow its own policies for censure and that the Determination Panel was unlawfully created and its investigation unlawfully executed. The filed complaint alleges that the district went to great lengths to hide its misconduct from the public and claims that the matter was illegally considered in two closed board sessions.
Wong’s suit seeks to void the censure and requests a judicial declaration that the FHDA board violated the Brown Act.
“The outrageous and incestuous nature of the entire process was illegal and unethical from the beginning,” Wong’s lawyer Jim Sutton said in a press release. “It looks as though many of these Trustees had a grudge against Trustee Wong and used this process in an effort to destroy his political career.”
FHDA officials have not yet commented publicly on the lawsuit.
