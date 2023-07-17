Wong

Wong

Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees member Gilbert Wong last week sued the district for censuring him for allegedly discriminating against and harassing the president of De Anza College.

Wong filed a complaint in Santa Clara Superior Court against FHDA, Chancellor Judy Miner and fellow trustees Thursday, claiming that the FHDA board violated the Brown Act in the process of censuring him.

