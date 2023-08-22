Lehigh

The Lehigh cement plant and quarry is the subject of a potential Santa Clara County acquisition, Supervisor Joe Simitian announced in February. 

 Town Crier File Photo

The long-term future may be greener atop the foothills above Los Altos. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Aug. 15 approved a legally binding agreement between the county and the owners of the long-standing cement plant and quarry to permanently shutter the plant.

Plant owners Hanson Permanente Cement Inc. and Lehigh Southwest Cement Co. announced last November that they would not restart production at the cement plant. County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes the cement plant and quarry, and county staff have been pursuing a legally binding agreement ensuring permanent closure since April.

