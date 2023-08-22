The long-term future may be greener atop the foothills above Los Altos. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Aug. 15 approved a legally binding agreement between the county and the owners of the long-standing cement plant and quarry to permanently shutter the plant.
Plant owners Hanson Permanente Cement Inc. and Lehigh Southwest Cement Co. announced last November that they would not restart production at the cement plant. County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes the cement plant and quarry, and county staff have been pursuing a legally binding agreement ensuring permanent closure since April.
“I’m pleased with this outcome,” Simitian said. “I’ve pushed for a stand-alone agreement shutting down the cement plant because it guarantees closure – right now, and forever – in a way that’s legally binding. It protects the community from a change in plans by Lehigh, or new ownership.”
The agreement follows Lehigh’s submission of a newly proposed Reclamation Plan Amendment, which now indicates an intention to preserve the quarry north wall ridgeline and to forego new mining. The company plans to use the site for importing and exporting aggregate materials.
Last year’s landmark agreement means an end to an 84-year run of production at the cement plant, which first opened in 1939. Recent decades have seen residential growth around the 3,510-acre site, prompting a slew of environmental concerns over an industry that is a heavy polluter by its very nature.
Simitian took particular note of language in the agreement: “This Agreement is binding on the heirs, successors, and assigns of the Parties.” That language, he said, “guarantees that any and all future owners understand the cement plant is irrevocably closed.”
Concerns remain among environmentally minded observers.
There is still no end date on Lehigh operations. Importing and exporting materials will require hundreds of daily truck trips in and out of the vast property. In addition, Lehigh officials are seeking to import material for filling the huge quarry rather than use material currently on-site. Discussions earlier this year about the possibility of the county purchasing the site came and went.
Still, Green Foothills, an environmental advocacy nonprofit that focuses
on Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, was receptive to last week’s action.
“We commend the Board of Supervisors for their commitment to securing a legally binding agreement to permanently close the Lehigh Cement Plant,” said incoming Green Foothills executive director Julie Hutcheson. “This milestone marks a significant step toward addressing long-standing environmental concerns. We look forward to working together toward the restoration of this landscape for the benefit of people and wildlife.”
Public comments at last week’s supervisors meeting mostly praised the board’s action.
“From our neighborhood, we can see the Lehigh Southwest Cement property. For years we have had to deal with the noise and pollution from Lehigh,” said Cupertino resident Chris Toomey. “In years past, we heard blasting and noise throughout the night, and dirt, dust and residue from the plant would cover anything left outside after only a few days. We strongly support and thank you for the county’s efforts.”
In anticipation of the permanent closure of Lehigh operations, the county and city of Cupertino, which share jurisdiction over different portions of the property, have entered into an agreement that clarifies how they will approach development proposals that may be made as a result of the shutdown.
The joint agreement, unanimously approved June 21 by the Cupertino City Council and June 27 by the County Board of Supervisors, stipulates that the city and county will work together to ensure that any future development of the Lehigh site benefits the surrounding community.
