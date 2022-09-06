_8_31_NEWSALERT_Rancho.jpg

Drivers search for parking at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve. The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is launched a carpool program Saturday at the preserve.

 Kathleen Xie/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Solo drivers, beware: The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District’s carpool pilot program launched over Labor Day weekend at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve.

Under the pilot program,  parking in Lot 1, located at the Coyote Trail trailhead, will be limited to carpools of three or more people on weekends and holidays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.