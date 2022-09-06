Solo drivers, beware: The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District’s carpool pilot program launched over Labor Day weekend at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve.
Under the pilot program, parking in Lot 1, located at the Coyote Trail trailhead, will be limited to carpools of three or more people on weekends and holidays.
On those days, the lot entrance will be monitored by seasonal ranger aides and enforced by ranger staff, according to Midpen officials.
Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible spaces and equestrian trailer parking will not be affected.
“This one-year pilot program will help us measure the effectiveness of a dedicated carpool lot,” Midpen assistant general manager Susanna Chan said in a press release. “The preserve is a popular meeting place for friends and family to get together and enjoy the open space. We hope this carpool lot will encourage them to drive together and reduce the demand for parking.”
In conjunction with the program, new signage was installed at the park entrance that displays real-time space availability in the parking lots within the county park.
The information also is displayed on the Midpen website at openspace.org/rsa-parking, so visitors can check parking availability in advance of their visit.
Rancho San Antonio is located at 22500 Cristo Rey Drive in Cupertino, not far from the Los Altos border. The preserve is Midpen’s most popular, welcoming nearly 700,000 visitors annually. Parking demand often exceeds capacity during peak hours, prompting the need for restrictions.
