“Reform” was a key word at Thursday’s League of Women Voters online forum, at which four of the five candidates running for sheriff of Santa Clara County in the June 7 election answered questions submitted by local residents.
Other common themes included “transparency,” “accountability” and “community,” as candidates are campaigning to replace Sheriff Laurie Smith, who was indicted by a civil grand jury last December for corrupt misconduct in office. Smith, who has served as sheriff since 1998, is not running for re-election and is scheduled to retire when her term expires in January.
Topics introduced by moderator Rosaleen Zisch included the accusations against Smith, the ongoing conversation about police brutality, the school-to-prison pipeline and the use of military-grade equipment in the county.
The candidates include Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Sean Allen, retired Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kevin Jensen, Palo Alto Police Chief Police Robert Jonsen and
19-year Sheriff’s Office veteran Sgt. Christine Nagaye. Businesswoman Anh Colton, whose eligibility for office has been called into question due to her lack of experience in law enforcement, did not participate in the forum.
The candidates had one minute to answer each question, though Zisch was lenient with time.
Concealed-carry permits
Concealed-carry weapons permits were a particularly contentious topic. Smith, who as sheriff is the sole approver of the permits, has been formally accused of trading them for campaign donations and unfairly leveraging them. All candidates called for some sort of reform.
Jensen, Jonsen and Allen all suggested altering the permit system so that an independent group of employees oversees issuing the permits. They also suggested that training be bumped up from its current requirement of eight hours, with Jonsen promoting an added psychological evaluation process.
Nagaye described her approach as “completely opposite” of her counterparts, recommending that Santa Clara County replicate San Mateo County’s program, which uses a fully automated and 100% digital concealed-carry weapons permit system that takes human judgment out of the equation. She did, however, agree with Jonsen on the added psychological component.
“There will not be a physical person that has a part of it other than having a psychological evaluation and the weapons qualification and the fingerprinting part of it,” Nagaye said of her proposed process. “Otherwise, it will be fully electronic, and I will have nothing to do with the selection process.”
Helping the mentally ill
The state’s Department of Justice is in the midst of a “pattern or practice” investigation into the Sheriff’s Office for its management of South Bay jails, including the high-profile case of Andrew Hogan, a mentally ill man whose unattended, self-inflicted injuries in a jail transport van led to a $10 million county settlement.
Nagaye said she plans to decriminalize mentally ill people by building a new mental health facility in one of the empty county-owned buildings. Jensen also suggested investing in mental health facilities, saying that he wants to build them alongside hospitals so that they can be “close to the problem.” Allen added to the discussion by advocating for an additional housing facility for mentally ill people.
Jonsen took a different path, claiming that his counterparts’ solutions were not immediate enough.
“I mean, I love the idea of building new housing, but all that takes millions and billions of dollars and a lot of time,” Jonsen said. “We have got to deal with this issue right now.”
He then boasted about Palo Alto’s psychiatric emergency response team, which pairs mental health representatives with police officers to provide resources for people before any criminal activity occurs.
Accountability
While all four candidates emphasized their desire to make the office more transparent and accountable, Allen and Nagaye stood out as the candidates who were most critical of the current structure of policing.
Allen pointed to substandard leadership as the reason law enforcement agencies have lost public trust.
“Some (of the other candidates) are saying that they have administrative experience, but it’s the administration’s fault that the culture exists in law enforcement the way it does,” Allen said. “This is a proud profession, but we’re failing.”
Nagaye described herself as the most progressive candidate running for sheriff.
“I am the only candidate who wants complete law enforcement reforms, and I’m the only candidate who’s currently working on the line – I see the problems that occur on a daily basis,” she said.