Hidden Villa campers participate in archery lessons this summer. The popular youth program is rebounding in a big way after a tumultuous 2022, which saw the cancellation of summer programming due to a staffing controversy centering on the design of tiles featuring a swastika religious element that was confused with the symbol used by Nazi Germany.

After a season of tumult and controversy that drew international headlines, Hidden Villa in Los Altos Hills has resurrected its summer programming and underscored its commitment to supporting both its staff and campers.

On an especially hot day in mid-July, Hidden Villa was vibrant with life as summer campers enjoyed some of their last days on the organic farm and nature preserve.

The swastika-design tiles at Hidden Villa’s Duveneck House have since been removed.

TOM L

A fascinating article that gives me some hope (but not total, since I am Doubting Tom, of course). With a personal connection that goes back 70 years to when I was first a camper at Hidden Villa and that included working, getting married, and sending my children there, plus deep connections with the Duvenecks, I was tremendously upset when my my grandkids' chance to experience the camp was derailed last year, and I am glad that the spirit of the place and the important legacy of the Duvenecks may be revived.

