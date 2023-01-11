water main

Crews work on the damaged water main Jan. 11 in Los Altos.

 Courtesy of Cal Water

California Water Service (Cal Water) officials are warning some Los Altos residents about potentially contaminated water in the wake of a water main break.

Residents along Spargur Drive and Hollingsworth Drive, between El Monte Avenue and Spargur, are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice, according to a Cal Water announcement Wednesday (Jan. 11).

