California Water Service (Cal Water) officials are warning some Los Altos residents about potentially contaminated water in the wake of a water main break.
Residents along Spargur Drive and Hollingsworth Drive, between El Monte Avenue and Spargur, are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice, according to a Cal Water announcement Wednesday (Jan. 11).
The advisory comes after a water main break caused by tree roots and impacts from the storm, Cal Water officials said. The break caused a loss of water pressure.
“Any time water pressure drops below the threshold set by (the state’s Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water (DDW), we test water quality samples to ensure that water quality was not negatively affected,” Cal Water representative Yvonne Kingman said in a press release.
After water service has been restored, all tap water used for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth should be boiled rapidly for at least one minute, Cal Water officials recommended.
“Let the water cool before drinking,” the press release stated. “Customers should also discard ice cubes made from tap water or their refrigerator’s water line. If you have pets and are unsure about providing water to them, please consult your veterinarian. Tap water is safe for showering, bathing, and other household uses.”
If residents prefer to use bottled water during the advisory period, they may save receipts for reimbursement. Mail receipts to Cal Water at 949 B St., Los Altos 94024, to the attention of Chris Wilson.
“We are repairing the main as quickly as possible and will conduct water quality testing to determine whether water quality was affected by the incident,” Cal Water officials said. “We will notify you when you no longer need to boil your water.”
For more information, call the Cal Water Customer Center at (650) 917-0152.
