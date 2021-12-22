Crime statistics collected by Los Altos reveal notable decreases in thefts and burglaries, while cases of domestic violence increased over the past year.
Based on 2021 numbers through November, counts show 46 burglaries reported this year, compared with 70 in 2020. There were 142 cases classified as thefts in 2021, 202 in 2020. There was virtually no change in the number of vehicle thefts, with 17 reported in 2021 through November and 18 logged in 2020.
“It is sometimes difficult to explain increases or decreases in crime, especially when we are dealing with relatively low numbers,” said Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea. “The decrease in thefts and burglaries stand out the most to me. I think having people still working from home or working from home part time has a lot to do with that reduction.”
Also of note: There were three robberies reported in 2021, 11 in 2020; and total arrests were down, with 119 in 2021 (minus the month of December), and 255 in 2020. There were three reported rapes in 2021, two in 2020. No homicides have been logged so far in 2021, versus one in 2020.
Total reported crimes were down over 2020, with 278 cases this year versus 353 in 2020. Arrests also were down to 119 in 2021 from 255 reported in 2020.
On the other hand, there were increases in some categories: The number of assaults rose (41 for the first 11 months of 2021, versus 35 in 2020), as did cases of domestic violence (18 in 2021, eight in 2020) and arson (eight cases in 2021, five in 2020).
Galea attributed relatively low crime numbers to the vigilance of many Los Altos residents.
“We push out crime prevention tips and crime trends regularly,” he said of his department’s communication with residents. “As you know, our Los Altos community is engaged and pays attention – that certainly helps when people are willing to let us know about crimes or unusual activity.”
Flash-mob robberies
The recent spate of flash-mob robberies hitting retail stores throughout the Bay Area, and as close as Palo Alto, has shoppers, workers and store owners understandably nervous.
Los Altos police are not assuming such incidents won’t happen here.
“I think every community with any type of retail establishment is potentially a target of these thieves,” Galea said. “Although we do not have shopping malls that are popular targets, we do have a number of retailers that carry high-value merchandise. These retailers are certainly potential targets.”
Galea said police agencies throughout the state are meeting and communicating regularly about the thefts, suspects involved and strategies to help thwart the crimes.
“Most police agencies, Los Altos included, have an increased presence in retail areas as a deterrent,” he said.