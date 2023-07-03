Three burglaries reported on the same night on Hillview Road in Los Altos Hills last week served to remind many residents of how vulnerable they may be living in a secluded area.
With winding mountain roads shrouded by trees and a population of approximately 8,000, the Hills is a small town with many residents living in large, isolated houses. The town relies on the Santa Clara County’s Sheriff Office for crime response.
“In general, the hills are significantly safer than many other places,” said Hills resident Rajiv Bhateja. “But in terms of burglaries, we are actually not very safe.”
Two of the three burglaries occurred when residents weren’t at home, reported Capt. Neil Valenzuela of the Sheriff’s Office, but residents were home at the third.
“Two of them occurred while the homeowners were not home. In one (of the cases), the homeowner was home in a separate area of the house,” he said. “The burglars ran away when they discovered the homeowner.”
Valenzuela added that the burglaries were likely connected, as they occurred on the same street within the same
general time frame.
Although burglaries are not as frequent in the Hills as in Cupertino or Saratoga, two nearby cities that also rely on the Sheriff’s Office for crime response, the Hills suffered an uptick in burglaries in 2022, according to data provided to the Town Crier by the Sheriff’s Office.
The Hills experienced 22 burglaries in 2021, and 51 in 2022; as of June 27, the number of burglaries in 2023, 33, has already exceeded the 2021 total.
After burglary cases spiked from two to 11 in February, the Los Altos Hills City Council allocated $150,000 from its general fund to hire private security to deter crime, especially burglaries. Town officials also agreed to fund two overtime deputies to act as a burglary suppression team.
The then-pilot program was set to run for two to three months, but Hills City Manager Peter Pirnejad said the use of private security is funded through October.
“Many of our residents have noticed the extra patrols and have expressed their support,” Pirnejad said. “Since we deployed private security at a time when we also took other major prevention-oriented efforts, it is not clear that this particular element has been effective. Like with all prevention efforts, measuring success is problematic – you never really know what you prevented, or how bad it may have gotten without the effort.”
Bhateja, a supporter of the town’s implementation of private security to prevent burglaries, agreed with the difficulty of gauging a preventive measure’s success, likening it to a home security system; while it’s often used to deter potential burglars, it’s impossible to know if the system deterred any, or how many, criminals.
“We have license plate readers, we have a sheriff, we have patrols,” he said. “We just have to keep layering on different deterrents, a variety of deterrents, to try and keep burglars at bay.”
Pirnejad said the council will discuss and evaluate the effectiveness of the private patrol service and potentially vote on renewing funding for patrols during its August meeting. Automated license plate readers will also be a topic of discussion at the gathering.
Bhateja launched a petition to show public support for the private patrols; as of last Thursday, 376 residents had signed the petition, representing 1,210 individuals living in the same households who support private patrols.
Protecting your home
Valenzuela said burglaries are trending upward, and while it’s often difficult to predict when a burglary will happen, around this time of year they usually occur on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Unlike one of the recent burglaries, Valenzuela added, burglars are more likely to strike when no one’s home.
“In the majority of cases, residents were not home when the burglary occurred. Typically, burglars do not want to encounter victims, seeking out homes that appear unoccupied,” he said. “In those cases where residents are home and a burglar encounters the resident, the burglar(s) will quickly flee the scene for fear of being caught.”
When leaving home for long periods, Valenzuela recommended that residents consider hiring a house sitter to stay overnight to deter burglars. If not, making the house look occupied is the next best strategy.
He noted that removing valuables from plain sight, including from the master bedroom, can make a difference. In addition to activating a home alarm or surveillance system, residents can invest in a glass-breaking alarm, which alerts the Sheriff’s Office of a possible break-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments