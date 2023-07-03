Los Altos Hills

Town Crier File Photo

Three burglaries reported on the same night on Hillview Road in Los Altos Hills last week served to remind many residents of how vulnerable they may be living in a secluded area.

With winding mountain roads shrouded by trees and a population of approximately 8,000, the Hills is a small town with many residents living in large, isolated houses. The town relies on the Santa Clara County’s Sheriff Office for crime response.

