Both Los Altos Hills and Mountain View secured approval of their respective housing elements just before the state’s certification deadline May 31. That’s a relief for both cities, as they no longer face a potential accelerated timeline for implementing necessary rezoning outlined in their housing plans and remain eligible for state funds and grants that would help them fund their housing goals.

But the May 31 deadline wasn’t the first one. Both Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, alongside many other Bay Area cities, did not adopt compliant housing elements by the statutory Jan. 31 deadline, which opened them up to local property owners invoking the previously obscure builder’s remedy law that enables them to bypass city zoning restrictions to develop multiunit buildings.

