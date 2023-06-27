Both Los Altos Hills and Mountain View secured approval of their respective housing elements just before the state’s certification deadline May 31. That’s a relief for both cities, as they no longer face a potential accelerated timeline for implementing necessary rezoning outlined in their housing plans and remain eligible for state funds and grants that would help them fund their housing goals.
But the May 31 deadline wasn’t the first one. Both Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, alongside many other Bay Area cities, did not adopt compliant housing elements by the statutory Jan. 31 deadline, which opened them up to local property owners invoking the previously obscure builder’s remedy law that enables them to bypass city zoning restrictions to develop multiunit buildings.
Because there is no case law addressing the builder’s remedy yet, some city officials were unsure whether such projects would move forward after the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) found a city’s housing element compliant.
In announcing their approved housing elements, city officials from both Mountain View and Los Altos Hills claimed some immunity from builder’s remedy projects.
“The certified Housing Element enables Los Altos Hills to maintain local control over our land-use decisions and protects us from unplanned high-density development under Builder Remedy,” stated a press release from the town of Los Altos Hills.
However, Peter Pirnejad, Los Altos Hills city manager, confirmed to the Town Crier in an email that builder’s remedy applications are still being considered, and nothing about the process has changed since the state approved the housing element.
Do the cities have to proceed with builder’s remedy applications submitted before HCD approval? HCD officials say yes.
“If a jurisdiction’s adopted housing element is not found substantially compliant by HCD as of the jurisdiction’s statutory deadline, the jurisdiction would be unable to use … inconsistency with zoning and general plan standards as a basis to lawfully deny qualifying affordable housing,” a communications officer from the HCD said in an email to the Town Crier.
Tracking applications
So, what’s next for local builder’s remedy applications?
If a city does not have what is deemed a “substantially compliant” housing element by the statutory deadline, the California Housing Accountability Act mandates that the city must approve any housing project if at least 20% of the units are low-income or 100% are moderate-income.
Two property owners, Sasha Zbrozek and Forrest Linebarger, received significant attention in Bay Area media when they submitted two applications each to build on their properties in Los Altos Hills, a town that has a regional reputation for being averse to large housing developments.
Linebarger is a career developer who has been seeking to develop on his two lots on Mora Drive for nearly a decade. Then, much to his neighbors’ dismay, he proposed a single-family home on each of the 0.4-acre plots. Now, he’s proposing five-story, 44-unit condominium buildings on each lot.
The projects are moving along, but not without what Linebarger interprets as unnecessary bureaucratic delays. Hurdles include concerns about fire access along Mora Drive and the sewer capacity available on the land.
“Efforts to derail projects make them more expensive and time-consuming, and many projects die on the vine before reaching completion,” Line-
Zbrozek, who has submitted two separate proposals for his 2-acre plot of land, said his applications have effectively been denied without officially being denied.
“The town sort of took as long as possible to basically say that they were going to demand that with my and my wife’s signature to deem the preapplication done by June 2,” he said.
That would make the ultimate application submitted a couple of days after the town came into compliance via the HCD – effectively nullifying his application. However, Zbrozek maintains the form is not necessary under the law and plans to appeal it to the Los Altos Hills Planning Commission and City Council.
Zbrozek is so determined to hold the town accountable that he is willing to fight for his project longer than it makes financial sense to do so. Neither his five-unit nor 20-unit proposals would be remarkably profitable, and the longer the battle goes on, the less opportunity there is to make money. But that’s not what it’s about for Zbrozek.
“The cost to get everything approved – some small portion of that being professional services, but to a greater degree the cost of fighting a legal fight – is going to make it pretty difficult to make a project that pencils out,” he said. “But I am nothing if not stubborn and principled about it.”
Linebarger also has two applications to build a six-story, 85-unit project on a half-acre lot on Tyrella Avenue in Mountain View. When he first submitted his application, he also hit a roadblock with city officials when they asked him either to withdraw one application or pay a $50,000 fee to process both. Despite believing it to be unlawful, Linebarger opted to pay the fee rather than fight it, because he estimates the legal costs would ultimately exceed the fee.
Despite moving slower than his application in Los Altos Hills, it is going forward. Linebarger expects to receive his first round of comments back from the city by the end of this week.
Linebarger’s is the sole builder’s remedy application in Mountain View, but four other preliminary applications were filed before the city’s compliant housing element was adopted April 26 and accepted by the HCD in May.
The four preliminary applications, which range from projects proposing 77 to 2,000 housing units, are eligible to advance if the applicants send a full application within 180 days of their preliminary application.
