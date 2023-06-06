A developer last month filed the first builder’s remedy application in Los Altos to increase the size of a proposed housing project at 349 First St.

The application, filed by Emeric J. McDonald of Octane First Street LLC, bids to expand on a previous plan, from a four-story, 12-unit project to a six-story, 17-unit project. Four of the units are in the “low-income” category for affordable housing.

