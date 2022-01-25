The city of Los Altos is fighting to overcome budgetary setbacks brought on by the pandemic but exacerbated by constant staff turnover, dated accounting practices and unfunded pension liabilities.
That was the sobering message City Manager Gabriel Engeland impressed upon city council members when reviewing the 2020-2021 budget at their Jan. 18 retreat.
Engeland’s report, however, indicated steps were being taken in the right direction, with a change in budgetary approach and a plan to address personnel issues.
The report, resulting from a recent audit, included among key factors:
- The city had been dipping into budget reserves to cover costs, dropping reserves below the accepted 20% level to 18.7%.
- Inaccurate or unavailable budget data led the council to prioritize a capital improvement project budget in the past year that was $2 million less than anticipated. The CIP budget faced a $22 million deficit over the next five years.
- The city has received nearly $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds thus far, used to help balance the budget – the city’s balance sheet was “inflated to the tune of about $4 million,” Engeland said.
- More than 20% of the workforce turned over in each fiscal year in recent years, with 51% of all employees working in Los Altos for less than five years. There is only one full-time employee in the finance department with a tenure greater than nine months.
- Public health restrictions and lack of in-person events limited the city’s ability to generate revenue through classes run through its parks and recreation department. Another source of revenue, transient occupancy taxes (TOTs) charged local hotels, also was lower than in previous years. “(TOTs) have taken a big hit with COVID and we don’t expect them to recover quickly,” Engeland said.
- The city did collect an additional $2.7 million in property taxes over the previous year. The city also will receive another $4 million in ARPA funds by July.
Not noted explicitly in the report was more than $1 million paid in fiscal year 2020-2021 to the developers of 40 Main St. after the city lost a lawsuit it initiated to stop a project.
Deferred maintenance
Engeland noted the city had deferred funding for maintenance of assets.
“We have failed to appropriately maintain our police station, city hall, Grant Park Community Center, Halsey House and the caretaker’s house in Redwood Grove, to name a few,” he told the Town Crier. “In addition, many of our play structures are beyond their expected lifespan and our parks often lack access for everyone to enjoy. The equipment replacement fund is overspent by $900,000, and that does not include known needs for items like emergency generators, all of which are well beyond their useful life.”
Another area of concern is unfunded pension liabilities. The city addressed the pension issue this month with a $5 million payment to CalPERS (the state’s Public Employees’ Retirement System).
“The City of Los Altos needs to modernize its budget practices, including how positions are allocated, the charging of personnel to appropriate funds, the establishment and utilization of internal service funds, strategic utilization of restricted funds or special revenue funds, and a rationale policy for CIP funding,” Engeland concluded.
The city manager is implementing zero-based budget practices beginning the next budget cycle. Zero-based budgeting approaches are marked by lower costs and more focused and disciplined execution. Under this approach, departments must justify their expenditure needs, which then determine the budget.
“The city will budget for known obligations in current and future budgets and make it transparent when fund balances are being reduced to pay for on-going costs,” the city manager said in his report. “Our long-term dis-vestment in the organization needs to be reversed and repaired.”
Personnel
The issues with city personnel also were acknowledged and are being addressed.
“In personnel, we failed to provide adequate working conditions in some cases, or compensation (in keeping with) the marketplace,” he said.
He shared statements from employee exit interviews: “No stability – constant turnover,” read one. “Not enough support or resources,” said another.
COVID and overarching market trends – the recent “resignation tsunami,” as some have called it – also have figured in a city employment picture in which 14% of positions are being advertised, not counting vacant positions.
The city currently has 123 full-time and 42 part-time personnel.
“We haven’t sustained our community services because we haven’t sustained our employees,” observed Vice Mayor Sally Meadows.
Work toward addressing turnover and improving morale, human resources personnel said, included allowing for a better “blend of personal and work life” through hybrid schedules and a priority on promotions in-house.
Also considered: more holidays off and more rewarding employees for good performance.
The city is working on a “compensation philosophy” that would explain the “why” behind employee pay and benefits, according to city officials.
The proposal is set to return to the city council for further
review.