Local open-space preserves including nearby Rancho San Antonio may see sudden, brief closures over the next week and a half – and if you’re a lucky nearby neighbor, you might hear the baying of hounds as the preserve goes, briefly, to the dogs (in the name of science).
Wildlife biologists are teaming up with trained hounds to track down, tree and severely annoy mountain lions with the intent of building a strong association between the sound of human voices and feeling really, really miserable. Starting Monday and running through April 8, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District staff will be working with scientists from UC Santa Cruz’s Puma Project to track collared mountain lions, determine when they’re approaching a preserve, and then completely shut the preserve just long enough to conduct the experiment. The closures, which will only occur on weekdays and one preserve at a time, might include Rancho, Windy Hills, Monte Bello and other nearby preserves.
The intervention occurs as part of a five-year study of human-mountain lion interactions, which seeks to develop an evidence-based management plan to help people and mountain lions safely co-exist. Midpen staff and Puma Project scientists, in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, have been studying lion activity in preserves with high (human) visitation. Over the past year, they have fitted three lions in the Rancho/Monte Bello area with temporary GPS tracking collars and gotten to know subjects 115 (female), 118 (male) and 121 (female), as well as tracking two others whose territories overlap with preserve land. Mountain lions generally take flight when they hear the sound of human voices, but researchers think those living near heavily populated areas may become less likely to follow their instincts and avoid humans.
As a behavior modification experiment, which was designed and vetted for its conformity with humane treatment practices, the researchers are using a team of trained hounds to find each lion and chase it up a tree. Scientists are then going to play the sound of human voices and mark the treed lion with a (noninjurious) paintball. The intent is to form an extremely negative association to the sound of human voices, fortifying the instinct to avoid, and then repeat the process all over again on a subsequent day. The researchers will then monitor how the lions behave over time to gauge whether this kind of intervention may work as an effective management tool to keep mountain lions wild.
Mountain lions will only survive as a local species if they remain far away from humans, according to Matt Sharp Chaney, the chief mammalian biologist for Midpen. The scope of the endeavor is poignantly small: There may be as few as 30-40 surviving mountain lions in the Santa Cruz Mountains that require this protective analysis, 10 of which have been collared. Their community faces poor genetic diversity and an inability to disperse beyond islands of preserved habitat.
“To get a big enough sample size to tell whether this is effective or not, we’re going to try and treat every lion that is currently collared,” Chaney said. “We want to see, is this actually an effective means of making lions associate people with interaction that they might not enjoy that much? We don’t want them to leave an area – we want them to be able to use the preserves as they have been, because they’re an important part of our local ecology.”
Chaney said researchers have carried out similar behavioral modification with bears and mountain lions in other regions. After the initial dog-paintball-audio experiment, the researchers intend to go back, play only the human voice recording and observe whether the mountain lions run away more quickly than they did initially. Asked about how wildlife biologists can expect to be an ace shot with a paint gun rifle in rough terrain, Chaney pointed out that mammal specialists have to learn to hit a research subject with a tranquilizer dart to get the research collars on in the first place – so this is not an unprecedented skill.
Rancho San Antonio’s deer- and vegetation-rich environment presents high-quality mountain lion habitat sandwiched between residential housing and a quarry, providing a peninsula of open space that lions have to navigate through relatively narrow entry/exit points. A grid system of motion-activated still cameras within Rancho San Antonio studies the movement and diversity of wildlife in the park, providing an estimate of how many collared and uncollared lions travel through the preserve. By comparing their numbers versus other creatures such as skunks and deer and passing human feet, the researchers can get a sense of when and where the park’s different inhabitants move through the space.
“What we want to understand is, are lions in places like Rancho, with a lot of people, actually acting differently than in areas without a lot of people?” Chaney said. “Interactions with people and mountain lions are not common, but when they do occur, or there is a presumed threat, that mountain lion is removed by Cal Fish and Wildlife. … We want to keep mountain lions out there, and people
recreating safely together.”
To sign up to receive updates and notifications about the closures and for more information, visit openspace.org/puma-research.
Get to know your lions
• 115F: Now 4 years old, she was the first mountain lion to be collared, and she typically travels a 12-square-mile area of undeveloped land around Rancho San Antonio, avoiding roads – but she was captured on one Los Altos Hills homeowner’s wildlife camera, too.
• 118M: An 8- to 9-year-old male collared last year in Monte Bello Open Space Preserve weighed 129 pounds when captured and re-
released, making him likely the established, dominant local male who is nearing the end of a cougar’s typical life expectancy of 10 years. He ranges from Fremont Older and Picchetti Ranch preserves to Rancho San Antonio.
• 121F: In October, researchers collared an approximately 3-year-old female mountain lion in Skyline Ridge Open Space Preserve. Because she reached typical breeding age, biologists hope she may provide insight into denning behavior in relationship to human activity.