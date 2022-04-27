Mountain View police reported at 8 a.m. today (April 27) that a suspect involved in a burglary at Community Services Agency in Mountain View had barricaded himself inside the building at 204 Stierlin Road.
Crisis negotiators and mental health partners arrived on scene later, and police announced the situation had been “safely resolved” at 10:42 a.m.
A statement from MVPD recounted an hours-long effort to convince the man to leave the building. With the help of a CSA employee who had assisted the suspect in the past, the suspect, 38-year-old transient John Rivera, exited the building; however, he attempted to re-enter the building and an, "officer had to deploy a Taser to prevent him from barricading himself back inside the building."
Rivera was not injured, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He will be booked into the Santa Clara County jail on charges of vandalism and burglary.
In a written statement, released after the event, CSA said, “We are in the process of assessing and repairing damage to our building and hope to resume normal services tomorrow.”