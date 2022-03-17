A 13-year-old boy on his bike was killed this morning after colliding with a truck on El Camino Real at Grant Road.
The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., according to Mountain View police. Dispatchers received reports of a major injury collision involving a bicyclist and a transport truck. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
“The driver involved in the collision remained on scene and was very cooperative with our officers,” said a police spokesperson. “Speed, drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision.”
Police have yet to release the identity of the victim.
Officers are conducting an investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact traffic officer Kevin Solomon at kevin.solomon@mountainview.gov.