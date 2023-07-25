guy with a leaf blower

Town Crier File Photo

Gas-powered leafblowers are still pervasive in Los Altos, despite a 32-year ban on their use. 

Newly amended leaf blower regulations for Los Altos have been adopted. The city council July 11 approved the second reading of a new ordinance intended to further restrict use, particularly gas-powered devices that have been banned in the city for more than 30 years.

The chief change is a shift in responsibility from the user to the homeowner. Homeowners are now liable for the illegal use of gas blowers on their properties, with a first-time warning letter, then fines of $100, $200 and $500 for repeated violations.

