Newly amended leaf blower regulations for Los Altos have been adopted. The city council July 11 approved the second reading of a new ordinance intended to further restrict use, particularly gas-powered devices that have been banned in the city for more than 30 years.
The chief change is a shift in responsibility from the user to the homeowner. Homeowners are now liable for the illegal use of gas blowers on their properties, with a first-time warning letter, then fines of $100, $200 and $500 for repeated violations.
“The responsible party assigned liability for the operation and use of a gas-powered leaf blower shall be the recorded property owner of the site where the violation has occurred,” according to text in the new regulations. “When a violation has occurred that results in the issuance of an administrative citation, the citation will be mailed to the property address where the violation occurred and if different, a copy will also be sent to the property owners address as provided on the Santa Clara County tax roll.”
Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, told the council enforcement of illegal use has been significantly more proactive after the hiring of a new code enforcement officer in April.
Under the new law, electric blowers, plug-in or battery powered, are allowed for use between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The new changes take effect 30 days after the July 11 adoption.
Travel aftermath
Changes to the city council’s travel policy are moving ahead following a heated discussion at the council’s July 11 meeting.
Council members in March agreed to review the policy to improve transparency and fairness, but the most recent discussion centered on Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng’s out-of-state travel and reimbursements that appeared excessive compared to other members’ expenses.
City records show Lee Eng collected more than $6,800 in reimbursements for out-of-state conferences. She has requested nearly $1,900 for an upcoming November conference in Atlanta. According to the city, the council is allotted $3,500 total for council travel in the budget for the current fiscal year.
Lee Eng said she was in compliance with the city’s current policy and stressed that her intent was leadership education so that she could better serve her constituents. Lee Eng did not return a Town Crier email last week seeking further comment.
Mayor Sally Meadows acknowledged a “loophole” in the policy that emerged years back when the city allowed for any council member to attend League of California Cities conferences, but did not draw guidelines for out-of-state meetings. In addition to reining in expenses, council members are looking to include reasons for attendance that would show some benefit to the city.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland said city staff could have a draft ordinance before council as soon as its next meeting, scheduled Aug. 22.
