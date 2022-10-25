A Santa Clara County report recently revealed that high-level leadership in the Sheriff’s Office intentionally subverted the investigation into a 2018 incident where a mentally ill man sustained severe injuries while in custody.
The County Board of Supervisors reviewed the report from the Office of Correctional and Law Enforcement Monitoring (OCLEM), along with a slate of other jail-related items, at its meeting Oct. 18, just weeks before voters will cast their ballots for a new sheriff in the Nov. 8 election.
Pre-trial detainee Andrew Hogan suffered a traumatic brain injury during transport from the Elmwood Correctional Facility to the Santa Clara County Main Jail in August 2018. Hogan’s parents later filed a claim on his behalf, setting off a chain of negative press coverage and questions about conditions inside the county’s jail system. The Board of Supervisors authorized a $10 million settlement to Hogan’s family and unanimously passed a vote of “no confidence” in Sheriff Laurie Smith’s supervision of county jails.
Then-Undersheriff Rick Sung called off the internal affairs investigation into Hogan’s treatment after fewer than three months – and one month after Smith’s re-election. Per the OCLEM report, “it is apparent that there was no legitimate reason to call off the investigation into the Hogan incident.”
The report claims that Sung may have tried to destroy evidence following the premature end of the Hogan investigation. Sung was placed on paid leave in 2020. Both Smith and Sung declined to speak with OCLEM about the Sheriff’s Office’s aborted investigation.
“The conduct that you have reported to our board is absolutely unconscionable, it’s appalling,” said Supervisor Joe Simitian to OCLEM project manager Michael Gennaco, who presented the report to the board. “I don’t know how we can attract good people to a department that accepts and in fact normalizes misconduct.”
Smith, who is retiring as sheriff at the end of the year, is currently on trial, charged with five counts of willful and corrupt misconduct for granting concealed-weapons permits to campaign donors and other VIPs. Sung faces criminal charges related to the scheme.
Jail construction project postponed
Supervisors voted unanimously to gather further community input with help from a consultant before proceeding with the proposal to build a new jail, a project that has been delayed.
A project in the works since 2016, the county authorized, and subsequently postponed, plans to construct a new jail to ease overcrowding. Most recently, the board dropped its building contract with Missouri-based firm J.E. Dunn and scrapped the planned design after an Aug. 30 meeting.
County executive Jeff Smith described the scuttled design as “stale.”
“We need, I think, to start over again from scratch,” Smith said.
Supervisors want the jail redesigned, incorporating further public input and taking into account current needs of the county; however, Supervisor Mike Wasserman said continued delays represent a failure to improve conditions for those presently incarcerated.
“This started before I got here. It’s gonna be resolved after I’m gone,” Wasserman said of the delay. “At some point, we need to take action and not repeat the same exact things of the past.”
The county has not yet provided a cost estimate for an outreach consultant or a new design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments