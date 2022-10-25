Santa Clara County Jail

The County Board of Supervisors will consult community input before determining the future of the Main Jail complex, above.

 Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier File Photo

A Santa Clara County report recently revealed that high-level leadership in the Sheriff’s Office intentionally subverted the investigation into a 2018 incident where a mentally ill man sustained severe injuries while in custody.

The County Board of Supervisors reviewed the report from the Office of Correctional and Law Enforcement Monitoring (OCLEM), along with a slate of other jail-related items, at its meeting Oct. 18, just weeks before voters will cast their ballots for a new sheriff in the Nov. 8 election.

