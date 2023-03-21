Nicole Walton was looking out the window of her Los Altos Chamber of Commerce office March 14 when she saw a large tree fall in front of her.

“Oh no, oh no, oh no!” she said as the tree came crashing down, pulling out chunks of the parking lot with it.

toppled tree LA Chamber of commerce

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

A large tree lies in front of the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce offices.
hardware power outage

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Sue Nesmith at Los Altos Hardware uses a flashlight during last week’s power outage. The First Street store continued to serve customers despite the lack of electricity.
Wires down

S.M. Lieu/Special to the Town Crier

Toppling trees bring down power lines March 14, leaving thousands of local residents without electricity. 

