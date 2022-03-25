When 13-year-old George Oseida died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike to school earlier this month, comments on platforms from Nextdoor to Twitter weighed in on the intersection of Grant and El Camino Real, where the incident occurred.
As tributes piled up at the Alliance gas station at the scene, local residents, including the victim’s parents, gathered at the city’s previously scheduled Vision Zero and Local Road Safety Plan meeting last Thursday for an emotional discussion on the city’s traffic policies.
Public Works director Dawn Cameron began the meeting with a moment of silence in recognition of Oseida, who went by the name Andre Retana. The meeting – convened to gather community input on the city’s existing projects and approaches to road safety – ran nearly 30 minutes over the allotted time, with numerous public speakers and online viewers weighing in with specific and general critiques and questions, frequently focused on bike routes to the city’s schools.
While commenters often expressed praise for the city’s safety plans, they argued that plans are not enough to prevent traffic fatalities and injuries – immediate action is needed.
“We need something done sooner than 2030; it’s not soon enough,” said Ryan Lara, Andre’s father, tearfully.
Lisa Retana, Andre’s mother, added that the family wanted to “stop another family feeling what we’re feeling right now.”
"I’m heartbroken,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to live. We don’t know how we’re going to live. We need the city of Mountain View to do something.”
“Please, please,” Lara implored. “Andre deserves this.”
Another commentor who lives and works in Mountain View recounted being hit by a car in December while biking.
“It’s clear that we have great plans, but a plan does not amount to bike safety,” the speaker said. “Every year that goes by that we don’t implement our plans is another year that someone can get hit by a car and potentially die.”
Another commenter’s shared that their child was hit by a car a year and a half ago.
Although city staff responded empathetically to the concerns and suggestions – which included decreased speed limits, protected intersections and better education for both drivers and cyclists – Robert Gonzales, principal civil engineer for capital improvement projects, said the city often prefers more well-researched projects. Another complicating factor for the city is that El Camino Real falls under Caltrans’ jurisdiction.
Past and future projects
A focus of the meeting was improving the city’s Safe Routes to School program, which provides suggested pathways to each of the city’s schools based on existing bike infrastructure and avoiding major intersections. However, as one speaker pointed out, kids take routes that are convenient, not necessarily routes that are safe.
According to city spokesperson Lenka Wright, when the city last collected data in 2017, approximately 21% of Mountain View students walked and 19% biked to school.
A few weeks prior to the fatal incident on El Camino, a 10-year-old cyclist collided with a vehicle traveling on Shoreline Boulevard at Mercy Street.
According to Priyoti Ahmed, transportation planner for Mountain View, pedestrians and cyclists make up a disproportionate number of fatal and severe-injury collisions in the city. Between 2014 and 2019, six of the 13 fatal-injury crashes involved pedestrians or cyclists. Of the 64 severe-injury crashes during the same period, 40 involved pedestrians or cyclists.
Cherie Walkowiak, founding member of the pedestrian and bike advocacy group Safe Mountain View, told the Town Crier that the city has been “pretty responsive” to activists in the past, even producing a study on California Avenue, Escuela Avenue and Shoreline Boulevard in 2015 at the urging of activists. In light of Andre’s death, however, some areas of the city still need work.
“Some parts of the city are super bike- and pedestrian-friendly,” said Walkowiak, pointing to her neighborhood but noting that other routes that require crossing or traveling along El Camino to schools like Los Altos High are more dangerous.
Walkowiak said the city’s 2019 El Camino Real Streetscape Plan, which has come to the forefront in the wake of recent incident, is good overall, but “the one place that it really falls short is the intersection we’re talking about (Grant and El Camino).” According to Walkowiak, the intersection should include a four-way protected turn system for cyclists and pedestrians.
Cameron said the city is already working with Caltrans to install protected bike lanes along El Camino between Sylvan and Rengstorff avenues. Caltrans plans to repave El Camino, a state highway that runs all the way from San Francisco to Santa Clara, through Palo Alto, Los Altos and Mountain View, in 2023.
For more information on Mountain View’s El Camino Real Streetscape Plan, visit tinyurl.com/56kvat58.
To view the city’s suggested Safe Routes to School, visit tinyurl.com/3uu2wwys.